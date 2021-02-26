वीडियो : ट्रेन के सामने आकर शख्स ने की आत्महत्या करने की कोशिश, सुरक्षा बलों ने बचाया

#WATCH: RPF personnel averted a suicide attempt when they dragged a man out of railway tracks where he was lying down as a train was approaching him, at Virar railway station in Mumbai. The man was allegedly disturbed by the demise of his mother. (24.02)
(Souce: Indian Railways) pic.twitter.com/gbp5cn5WXw — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021
