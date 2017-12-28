बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस: प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने रोजवैली की दुकानों की ली तलाशी
Thu, 28 Dec 2017
महानगर के
रोजवैली
चिटफंड घोटाले की जांच कर रहे प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (
ईडी
) ने बुधवार को यहां कंपनी की सोने के गहनों की तीन दुकानों की तलाशी ली। मोटी रकम खर्च कर बनाए गए उन भव्य शोरूमों में जाकर ईडी की एक टीम ने यह पता लगाने का प्रयास किया कि उनमें मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के जरिए कितनी रकम लगी है। मालूम हो कि रोजवैली के मालिक गौतम कुंडू 2015 से जेल में हैं।
ध्यान रहे कि बीते अगस्त में अपने रकम वापस करने की मांग में सैकड़ों निवेशकों ने रोजवैली के एक महानगर स्थित एक होटल में तोड़फोड़ की थी।
पढ़ें:
सुदीप बंदोपाध्याय छह दिन के सीबीआई रिमांड पर
सेबी ने कंपनी पर शिकंजा कसते हुए नवंबर में निवेशकों की हजारों करोड़ की रकम लौटाने का आदेश दिया था। सेबी ने कंपनी की विभिन्न योजनाओं को गैरकानूनी करार दिया था। सूत्रों ने सेबी के हवाले से बताया कि कंपनी की अवकाश सदस्यता योजना के तहत 22 लाख से भी ज्यादा निवेशकों ने अपने पैसे लगाए थे। सेबी के निर्देश पर ईडी ने कंपनी के खिलाफ जांच शुरू की है।
