Download App
आपका शहर Close

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस: प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने रोजवैली की दुकानों की ली तलाशी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/कोलकाता

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 02:17 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
rose valley chit fund scam: in calcutta a raids on shop after money laundering case
महानगर के रोजवैली चिटफंड घोटाले की जांच कर रहे प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने बुधवार को यहां कंपनी की सोने के गहनों की तीन दुकानों की तलाशी ली। मोटी रकम खर्च कर बनाए गए उन भव्य शोरूमों में जाकर ईडी की एक टीम ने यह पता लगाने का प्रयास किया कि उनमें मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के जरिए कितनी रकम लगी है। मालूम हो कि रोजवैली के मालिक गौतम कुंडू 2015 से जेल में हैं।
ध्यान रहे कि बीते अगस्त में अपने रकम वापस करने की मांग में सैकड़ों निवेशकों ने रोजवैली के एक महानगर स्थित एक होटल में तोड़फोड़ की थी।

पढ़ें: सुदीप बंदोपाध्याय छह दिन के सीबीआई रिमांड पर

सेबी ने कंपनी पर शिकंजा कसते हुए नवंबर में निवेशकों की हजारों करोड़ की रकम लौटाने का आदेश दिया था। सेबी ने कंपनी की विभिन्न योजनाओं को गैरकानूनी करार दिया था। सूत्रों ने सेबी के हवाले से बताया कि कंपनी की अवकाश सदस्यता योजना के तहत 22 लाख से भी ज्यादा निवेशकों ने अपने पैसे लगाए थे। सेबी के निर्देश पर ईडी ने कंपनी के खिलाफ जांच शुरू की है। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

kolkata ed rosevalley shops west bengal More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

एयरपोर्ट पर गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइगर ने की ऐसी हरकत, देखकर शर्मिंदा हो गए रणवीर सिंह

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
tiger shoff disha patani and ranveer singh spotted at mumbai airport

Bigg Boss 11: आकाश और शिल्पा के Kiss पर अर्शी खान का बड़ा खुलासा, हिना की भी खोली पोल

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
arshi khan revealed about shipla shinde and akash dadlani kiss matter

धुआंधार कमाई कर बॉक्स ऑफिस का बादशाह बना 'टाइगर', 6 दिन में कर डाली रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कमाई

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan film tiger zinda hai sixth day collection

VIDEO: 200 करोड़ कमाने के बाद थम नहीं रहे सलमान के पैर, पार्टी में जमकर नाचते नजर आए

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan dance on baby ko base pasanad hai video viral

कंडोम पर बात करने के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर ‌किया इंटीमेट वीडियो, अब सोशल मीडिया पर पड़ रहीं गालियां

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
sofiya hayat share bedroom video on her instagram

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की बदसलूकी का वीडियो सामने आया, मां-पत्नी से पूछे ऐसे सवाल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

कुलभूषण मामले में पाक का नया पैंतरा, फॉरेंसिक जांच के लिए भेजीं मां-पत्नी की जूतियां

pakistan sent kulbhushan jadhav's mother and wife shoes for forensic test

Most Read

गोवा में छुट्टियां मना रहीं सोनिया गांधी, मसाला डोसा के लिए करती दिखीं इंतजार

Sonia Gandhi vacation is on in Goa, staying at the Leela hotel
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

BJP की पार्लियामेंट्री मीटिंग में उठा तीन तलाक का मुद्दा, कांग्रेस नहीं करेगी सपोर्ट

BJP parliamentary party meeting parliament winter session pm modi congress 
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मनमोहन मुद्दे पर राहुल की चुटकी- 'डियर जेटली, पीएम मोदी के बयानों का मतलब कुछ और होता है'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweet on Arun Jaitley statement in Rajya Sabha
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

आर्मी हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टरों का कमाल, जवानों को मिली कृत्रिम आंख, नाक और कान

Delhi: soldiers got Artificial eyes, nose and ears in Army Hospital
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सम्मेलन के दौरान राष्ट्रपति कोविंद हुए बेहद नाराज, बीच में ही रोका भाषण  

President Ram Nath Kovind  stops public speech after disturbance
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मेघालय में सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस को झटका, आठ विधायक देंगे इस्तीफा

Meghalaya Congress Eight MLAs will resign from party before Assembly polls
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!