Home ›   India News ›   Robert Vadra moved Delhi court seeking permission travel abroad two weeks for his medical treatment

रॉबर्ड वाड्रा ने कोर्ट से इलाज के लिए विदेश जाने की मांगी अनुमति, नौ दिसंबर को होगी इस पर सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 07 Dec 2019 12:30 PM IST
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने दिल्ली की एक अदालत में अपने चिकित्सा उपचार और व्यवसाय के लिए दो सप्ताह की विदेश यात्रा की अनुमति मांगी है। कोर्ट ने वाड्रा की याचिका पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय से जवाब मांगा है। इस पर नौ दिसंबर को सुनवाई होगी।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

