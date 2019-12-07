रॉबर्ड वाड्रा ने कोर्ट से इलाज के लिए विदेश जाने की मांगी अनुमति, नौ दिसंबर को होगी इस पर सुनवाई

Robert Vadra has moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad for two weeks for his medical treatment and for business. Court has sought reply of Enforcement Directorate on Vadra's plea. Hearing to be held on December 9. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/YHxDYGgD1y— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019
7 दिसंबर 2019