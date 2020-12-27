राजद नेता बोले, भाजपा नीतीश कुमार के लिए समस्याएं पैदा कर रही

The way BJP is behaving is problematic for his party. It was much needed for Nitish Kumar to remain in the position as BJP is hatching a conspiracy. He has wisdom & can calculate next step. Although, his calculation went wrong when he left Mahagathbandhan: Shivanand Tiwari, RJD https://t.co/h7WoeOfwtc pic.twitter.com/QOHK0bQDRa