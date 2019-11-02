शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Retired Indian Army officer Mukesh Chopra arrested by Police for theft case

भारतीय सेना के सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी चोरी के इल्जाम में गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 10:56 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने भारतीय सेना के सेवानिवृत्त एक अधिकारी को चोरी के इल्जाम में गिरफ्तार किया है। 64 वर्षीय मुकेश चोपड़ा से खुफिया ब्यूरो, सैन्य खुफिया और दिल्ली पुलिस के विशेष सेल ने संयुक्त रूप से पूछताछ की। मुकेश चोपड़ा के पास से आपत्तिजनक सामग्री और सैन्य संबंधित कार्ड भी बरामद किए गए हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस के सूत्रों ने ये जानकारी दी।
विज्ञापन




 
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Sonia Gandhi meeting with General Secretaries and state In Charges against Narendra Modi government
India News

सोनिया बोलीं- आरसीईपी से अर्थव्यवस्था को नुकसान पहुंचाने की तैयारी, गोयल का पलटवार

2 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम मोदी ने देशवासियों को दी छठ पूजा की बधाई, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने भी दीं शुभकामनाएं

2 नवंबर 2019

प्रहलाद लोधी (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश की पवई विधानसभा सीट हुई खाली, भाजपा विधायक प्रहलाद को दो साल की सजा

2 नवंबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
छठ पूजा
India News

छठ पूजा: भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए घाटों और नदियों पर उमड़े श्रद्धालु, देखें तस्वीरें

2 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी, जेपी नड्डा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नड्डा का सोनिया पर पलटवार- प्रणव मुखर्जी, वीके सिंह की जासूसी किसने कराई?

2 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

हरियाणा के किसान बोले- पराली नहीं जलाने पर होता है सात हजार का खर्चा, सरकरा करे मदद

2 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
mukesh chopra indian army intelligence bureau military intelligence delhi police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Relationship

मैंने क्यों सेक्स-वर्करों के पास जाना शुरू किया?

2 नवंबर 2019

ज्योतिषशास्त्र में ग्रहों की भूमिका
Predictions

नवंबर के महीने में इन ग्रहों का होगा असर, 5 राशियों के लिए महीना रहेगा लकी

2 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली पुलिस और वकीलों के बीच में हुई झड़प
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: तीस हजारी कोर्ट में पुलिस और वकीलों में हिंसक झड़प, कई गाड़ियां फूंकीं

2 नवंबर 2019

Pegasus Software
Tech Diary

जिस सॉफ्टवेयर से हैक हुआ WhatsApp, उसकी कीमत 56 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा

2 नवंबर 2019

Laxmikant Berde
Bollywood

सलमान का नौकर बन सुपरहिट हुआ था ये एक्टर, गुपचुप शादी और भयानक बीमारी से मौत

2 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और रबी पीरजादा
Bollywood

न्यूड तस्वीरों को लेकर सुर्खियों में ये पाकिस्तानी पॉप सिंगर, पीएम मोदी को भी दे चुकी हैं धमकी

2 नवंबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

3 नवंबर राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा रविवार का दिन

2 नवंबर 2019

diana penty
Bollywood

डायना ही नहीं, ये फिल्मी सितारे भी लंबाई के लिए बॉलीवुड में मशहूर, देखें सबसे लंबा कौन?

2 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

महज आठ रन बनाते ही इतिहास रच देंगे रोहित शर्मा, तोड़ देंगे टी-20 का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

2 नवंबर 2019

केबीसी 11
Television

KBC 11: राहुल गांधी से जुड़े सवाल पर बाहर हुआ यूपी का पुलिसवाला, भाजपा सांसद ने ली चुटकी

2 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जयाप्रदा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मशहूर अभिनेत्री को किया था बदनाम, एक इंजीनियर ने फेसबुक पर डाली थी आपत्तिजनक तस्वीर

हिंदी फिल्मों की मशहूर अभिनेत्री एवं पूर्व सांसद जयाप्रदा को बदनाम करने के लिए पहले उनकी आपत्तिजनक तस्वीर कट पेस्ट कर पोर्न साइट पर डाली गई और इसके बाद उसे फेसबुक पर अपलोड कर दिया गया।

2 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रपति से मांग, येदियुरप्पा सरकार को बर्खास्त करें

2 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Update: शिवसेना पड़ी नरम, 4 नवंबर को दिल्ली जाएंगे शरद पवार, सोनिया से हो सकती है मुलाकात

2 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

नवंबर में अयोध्या समेत ये चार मामले करेंगे देश पर बड़ा असर, सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनाएगा फैसले

2 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

10 दिन में चार बड़े फैसले सुनाएगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, देश पर पड़ सकता है गहरा प्रभाव

2 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या दीपोत्सव में खर्च हुई रकम का पूरा सच
India News

अयोध्या दीपोत्सव में खर्च हुई रकम का पूरा सच 

2 नवंबर 2019

सुरक्षा बलों ने मेंढर सेक्टर में आतंकी घटना को किया नाकाम, ध्वस्त किया ठिकाना, भारी गोला बारूद बरामद
India News

खुफिया और सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की रीढ़ है यह खास सेंटर, अब तक दे चुका है तीन लाख इंटेलिजेंस इनपुट

2 नवंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

व्हाट्सएप जासूसी मामले में ममता बनर्जी ने केंद्र सरकार को बताया जिम्मेदार

2 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय नक्शे का अब तक का इतिहास
India News

आजादी के बाद ऐसे बनते गए हमारे प्रदेश और बदलता गया आंतरिक नक्शा

2 नवंबर 2019

पराली के आंकड़े
India News

पराली जलाने को किसानों ने बताया मजबूरी, प्रशासन कड़ी कार्रवाई को तैयार

2 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बैंकॉक में पीएम मोदी ने भारतीय समुदाय को किया संबोधित, कहा- यहां के कण-कण में है अपनापन

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हाउडी मोदी की तर्ज पर थाईलैंड की राजधानी बैंकॉक में ‘सवास्डी PM मोदी’ कार्यक्रम को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों में जबरदस्त उत्साह देखने को मिला।

2 नवंबर 2019

छठ पूजा 3:04

कानपुर में महापर्व छठ की छटा, व्रतियों ने खरना का भोग लगा डूबते सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य

2 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट 3:01

नवंबर में अयोध्या समेत ये चार मामले करेंगे देश पर बड़ा असर, सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनाएगा फैसले

2 नवंबर 2019

तीस हजारी कोर्ट 1:15

दिल्ली की तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल, पुलिस और वकीलों में हिंसक झड़प, कई गाड़ियां फूंकीं

2 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:14

ज्यादा पढ़े-लिखे होने की वजह से पृथ्वीराज कपूर को नहीं मिलता था काम

2 नवंबर 2019

Related

संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आंबेडकर का जन्मस्थान महाराष्ट्र बताकर ट्रोल हुए शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत

2 नवंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

ईडी ने चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका का किया विरोध, सुनवाई 4 नवंबर को 

2 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सीएम को लेकर तनातनी, सोनिया गांधी को कांग्रेस नेता हुसैन दलवई ने लिखी चिट्ठी

2 नवंबर 2019

के. सिवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चंद्रयान-2 कहानी का अंत नहीं, फिर करेंगे सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग का प्रयास : इसरो प्रमुख सिवन

2 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में दो विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव लड़ेगी कांग्रेस, उम्मीदवारों के नाम का एलान किया

2 नवंबर 2019

blackmail
India News

पूर्व प्रेमिका को दे रहा था निजी तस्वीरें सार्वजनिक करने की धमकी, पुलिस ने दबोचा

2 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited