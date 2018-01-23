Download App
Home ›   India News ›   Republic Day 2018: Happy Republic day Quote, SMS, Whatsapp Messages and Wishes

Republic Day 2018: 69वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर इन मैसेजेस से करें अपनों को विश

अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 11:02 AM IST
Republic Day 2018: Happy Republic day Quote, SMS, Whatsapp Messages and Wishes
Happy Republic Day 2018
इस साल 26 जनवरी को देश में 69वां गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। हर साल इस अवसर पर इंडिया गेट पर धूमधाम से गणतंत्र दिवस को मनाया जाता है। दरअसल 26 जनवरी 1950 को भारत का संविधान लागू हुआ था। सरकार द्वारा इस दिन राष्ट्रीय अवकाश घोषित किया हुआ है। इस दिन इन व्हॉट्सऐप मैसेज और तस्वीरों के जरिए अपने दोस्तों और करीबियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई दे सकते हैं।

ना पूछो ज़माने से कि क्या हमारी कहानी है,
हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम सब हिन्दुस्तानी हैं।
गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई!


कुर्बानियो से पाई है हमने आज़ादी ,
हमारा वतन तो लाखों में एक है,
आन भी कर दी हमने वतन के नाम पर।
गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनायें।


चलो फिर से आज वो नजारा याद करलें,
शहीदों के दिल में थी वो ज्वाला याद करलें,
जिसमे बहकर आजादी पहुची थी किनारे पर,
देशभक्तों के खून की वो धारा याद करले।


आज़ादी की कभी शाम ना होने देगे,
शहीदों की क़ुरबानी बदनाम ना होने देगे,
बची है जो एक बूँद लहू की तब तक

भारत माँ का अंचल नीलम ना होने देगे।
