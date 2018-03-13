शहर चुनें

हरसिमरत ने सड़कछाप रोमियो से की नरेश अग्रवाल की तुलना, रेणुका बोलीं- क्या यही मर्द की पहचान है?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 01:44 PM IST
कांग्रेस नेता रेणुका चौधरी ने नरेश अग्रवाल के जया बच्चन पर दिए बयान पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि जया बच्चन ने अमिताभ बच्चन से शादी से पहले अपने जीवन में बहुत उपलब्धियां पायी हैं। वह जया भादुरी के रूप में प्रसिद्ध थीं। 
रेणुका ने कहा कि नरेश अग्रवाल सभी पार्टियों में घूमते हैं, फायदा देखकर दूसरी पार्टी में कूद पड़ते हैं, क्या ये मर्द की पहचान है? रेणुका ने कहा कि नरेश क्या सोचते हैं यह मायने नहीं रखता, बल्कि सवाल यह है कि बीजेपी क्या कर रही है।

वहीं कैबिनेट मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने कहा कि नरेश अग्रवाल का बयान बहुत दुखी करने वाला है, अगर चुने हुए जनता के प्रतिनिधि इस तरह बात करेंगे तो उनमें और रोडसाइड रोमियो में क्या फर्क रह जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि पुरुष भी फिल्मों में नाचते-गाते हैं तो केवल महिलाओं को ही ऐसी बातें क्यों सुननी पड़ती हैं। 

आपको बता दें कि हाल ही में बीजेपी में शामिल हुए समाजवादी पार्टी के पूर्व नेता नरेश अग्रवाल ने अपने बयान पर माफी मांगी थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि अगर मेरे बयान से किसी को ठेस पहुंची हो तो वह खेद व्यक्त करते हैं। नरेश ने कहा था कि एक फिल्म में काम करने वाली से मेरी तुलना कर दी गई और उनके नाम पर टिकट काटा गया।

नरेश ने समाजवादी पार्टी द्वारा राज्यसभा का टिकट काटने पर गहरी नाराजगी जाहिर की थी और जया बच्चन पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा था कि फिल्मों में काम करने वाली के चक्कर में मेरा टिकट काट दिया गया।जब नरेश से पूछा गया कि क्या वो अपने बयान पर माफी मांगेंगे तो उन्होंने कहा- क्या आप खेद शब्द का मतलब नहीं जानते?

समाजवादी पार्टी से राज्यसभा सांसद जया बच्चन पर की गई अभद्र टिप्पणी को लेकर पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने भी पलटवार किया था। अखिलेश यादव ने बीजेपी नेता नरेश अग्रवाल के बयान की कड़ी निंदा की थी। अखिलेश यादव ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि यह फिल्म जगत के साथ ही भारत की हर महिला का भी अपमान है।

भाजपा अगर सच में नारी का सम्मान करती है तो तत्काल नरेश के खिलाफ कदम उठाए। अखिलेश यादव ने महिला आयोग से भी मांग की कि नरेश अग्रवाल पर कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए। 

   

