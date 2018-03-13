हरसिमरत ने सड़कछाप रोमियो से की नरेश अग्रवाल की तुलना, रेणुका बोलीं- क्या यही मर्द की पहचान है?

Jaya ji is an achiever,even before marrying Amitabh Bachchan she was famous as Jaya Bhaduri. Saari party ghumte hain(Naresh Agrawal), fayda dekh ke dusri party mein kood padte hain, ye mard ki pehchan hai? What he thinks doesn't matter,question is what is BJP doing?: R.Chowdhury pic.twitter.com/TJRYGeEkNM

It is sad, if elected representatives will talk like that then what is the difference between them and roadside romeos? Even men dance & sing in movies then why are such things said only for women?: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Naresh Agrawal