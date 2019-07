आम बजट 2019 पर सत्ता पक्ष और विपक्ष ने क्या कहा

HM Amit Shah: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji presents a #BudgetForNewIndia which lays foundation of inclusive&progressive nation, whose rise is powered by hard work of 130 cr Indians. Budget gives wings to India’s farmers,youth,women and poor to fulfil dreams (file pic) pic.twitter.com/4pmCqYkME1

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha: Nothing new, repetition of old promises. They are talking about new India but the budget is old wine in a new bottle. Nothing new, no plan for employment generation, no new initiatives. #UnionBudget2019 pic.twitter.com/0jSLB8yMfV