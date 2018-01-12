Download App
Home ›   India News ›   reactions after supreme court four judges raises questions on judicial system

SC के जजों की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस पर हुई तीखी प्रतिक्रिया, किसी ने की सराहना तो कोई विरोध में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 02:40 PM IST
reactions after supreme court four judges raises questions on judicial system
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के 4 जजों की ओर से न्यायिक व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठने के बाद खलबली का माहौल बन गया है। जजों ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करके अपनी बात रखी और चीफ जस्टिस ऑफ इंडिया के सामने अपना पक्ष रखा। इस पर प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर शुरू हो गया, जहां कहीं जजों का समर्थन किया गया तो कहीं विरोध। पूर्व कानून मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद ने कहा कि ये बेहद दुखद है कि देश के सीनियर जजों को मीडिया के सामने आकर अपनी बात रखनी पड़ रही है। वकील प्रशांत भूषण ने कहा कि ये बात सामने आने से चीफ जस्टिस पर बड़े सवाल खड़े होते हैं। किसी को सामने आने की जरूरत थी जो चीफ जस्टिस के हाथों शक्तियों के हो रहे गलत इस्तेमाल का खुलासा कर सके।
 

 

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील केटीएस तुलसी ने कहा कि कई परिस्थितियां ऐसी घटित हुईं कि कोर्ट के सीनियर जजों को ये कदम उठाना पड़ा। तुलसी बोले- जब जज अपनी बातें रख रहे थे उनके चेहरे पर दर्द साफ दिख रहा था। हम मांगों को अनसुना किए जाने की बातों का समर्थन नहीं करते, लेकिन इस तरह के मामले सुप्रीम कोर्ट की छवि पर सवाल खड़े करते हैं।
 
वहीं भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता सुब्रमण्य‍म स्वामी भी जजों के पक्ष में खड़े दिखे। स्वामी ने कहा कि वे जजों के इस फैसले की आलोचना नहीं करेंगे। हम सभी जजों का सम्मान करते हैं और अपेक्षा की जाती है कि पूरा सुप्रीम कोर्ट एक विचारधारा पर राजी हो।
 
चारों जजों का भी हुआ विरोध
supreme court deepak mishra cji chief justice of india
