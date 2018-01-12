Deeply sad & pained, also feel a sense of agony that highest court of land should come under such severe stress that forces judges to address the media: Salman Khurshid, senior advocate on press conference by 4 Supreme Court judges. pic.twitter.com/vtGg2JRQYJ— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018
"It is certainly a very serious development which has cast a huge shadow on the Chief Justice. Somebody had to confront the situation, where CJ is blatantly misusing his powers, hence the unprecedented step": Prashant Bhushan, lawyer & politician pic.twitter.com/Mrv5BZPjSk— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018
It's quite shocking. There must have been compelling reasons for the senior-most judges to have adopted this course of action. One could see pain on their faces while they were speaking: KTS Tulsi, advocate SC on 4 judges' letter to CJI pic.twitter.com/hd86rdR040— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018
We can't criticize them, they are men of great integrity & have sacrificed a lot of their legal career, where they could've made money as senior counsels. We must respect them. PM must ensure that the 4 judges & CJI, in fact whole SC come to one opinion & proceed further: S.Swamy pic.twitter.com/dYj6MJPhkO— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018
This is a black day for Judiciary. Today's press conference would cause a bad precedent. From now on every common man could look at all judicial order with suspicion. Every judgement will be questioned : Ujjwal Nikam, senior lawyer pic.twitter.com/lIPabrRNjS— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018
I think all 4 judges should be impeached, they have no business to sit there and deliver verdicts anymore. This trade unionism is wrong. Democracy in danger is not for them to say, we have parliament, courts, police functioning: Justice R.S. Sodhi (Retd) pic.twitter.com/bBFW8v5rkv— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018
इंडियन स्पेस रिसर्च ऑर्गेनाइजेशन (इसरो) ने इतिहास रचते हुए अपना 100वां सैटेलाइट लॉन्च कर दिया है।
12 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.