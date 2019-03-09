शहर चुनें

India News

विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा- बेनकाब हुआ पाकिस्तान का झूठ, आतंकियों पर हो कड़ी कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 09 Mar 2019 11:17 AM IST
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने शनिवार को नई दिल्ली में पाकिस्तान के झूठ को लेकर प्रेस कांफ्रेस की। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत के खिलाफ एफ-16 विमान का इस्तेमाल करके पाकिस्तान बेनकाब हो गया है। भारत का दूसरा विमान गिराने का पाकिस्तान का दावा झूठा है। पाकिस्तान को आतंकियों पर ठोस कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। भारत ने एफ-16 गिराने के सबूत दिए हैं तो वह क्यों नहीं दे रहा है। वह आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के प्रवक्ता की तरह काम कर रहा है।
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

