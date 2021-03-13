शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Ratan Tata receives his first shot of the COVID19 vaccine said it is painless and effortless

मुंबई : रतन टाटा ने लगवाई कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली डोज, बोले- टीका लगवाने में नहीं होता दर्द

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Sat, 13 Mar 2021 12:03 PM IST

सार

  • रतन टाटा ने ली कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली खुराक
  • अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से दी वैक्सीन लगवाने की जानकारी
विज्ञापन
रतन टाटा
रतन टाटा - फोटो : Instagram/Ratan Tata
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

देश के दिग्गज उद्योगपति और अपने दयालु व्यवहार के लिए ज्यादा जाने वाले रतन टाटा ने कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली खुराक ले ली है। रतन टाटा ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से इस बात की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली खुराक ले ली है। 
विज्ञापन




उन्होंने आगे कहा कि यह प्रक्रिया काफी आसान है और खुराक लेते समय दर्द नहीं होता है। उन्होंने लोगों से उम्मीद जताते हुए कहा कि जल्द ही लोगों को वैक्सीन की खुराक देकर सुरक्षित किया जा सकता है।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national corona coronavirus corona vaccine corona vaccine ratan tata ratan tata

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों ने की खुदकुशी, तीन बच्चों समेत दंपती ने लगाई फांसी

13 मार्च 2021

कोरोना वायरस की जांच के लिए नमूना एकत्र करता स्वास्थ्य कर्मी
India News

कोरोना का कहर: 24 घंटे में 24 हजार से ज्यादा मामले, देश में फिर बीते साल जैसे हालात

13 मार्च 2021

aniruddh raghav death case
Ghaziabad

गाजियाबाद: करणी सेना के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के बेटे अनिरुद्ध राघव की मौत मामले में नया मोड़, पत्नी पर हत्या का केस दर्ज

13 मार्च 2021

हार के बाद भारतीय टीम
Cricket News

भारत की हार और रिकॉर्ड्स: पहले टी-20 में इंग्लैंड की जीत, मैच में सामने आए ये दिलचस्प आंकड़े

13 मार्च 2021

ममता बनर्जी
India News

ममता की चोट : बंगाल सरकार की रिपोर्ट से संतुष्ट नहीं चुनाव आयोग, मुख्य सचिव से मांगी और जानकारी

13 मार्च 2021

आमिर खान, सलमान खान और श्रेयस तलपड़े
Bollywood

पर्दे पर महिला का रोल कर चुके हैं ये सुपरस्टार्स, दर्शक भी देखकर रह गए थे हैरान

13 मार्च 2021

आज का मौसम
India News

Weather : मौसम का मिजाज बदला, दिल्ली समेत इन राज्यों में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

13 मार्च 2021

छात्रा के साथ किया दुष्कर्म और वीडियो बनाकर किया वायरल
Patna

पटना: छात्रा को अगवा कर चलती कार में दुष्कर्म, वीडियो बनाया और कर दिया वायरल

13 मार्च 2021

कोरोना जांच करता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों ने फिर डराया: कहीं दोबारा लॉकडाउन तो कहीं लगा रात का कर्फ्यू

13 मार्च 2021

एस्टेरॉयड (फाइल फोटो)
World

अद्भुत : पृथ्वी के बेहद करीब से गुजरेगा विशालकाय एस्टेरॉयड

13 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X