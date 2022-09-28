West Bengal : टीएमसी नेता के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का केस, अधीर रंजन का सवाल ममता के राज में क्या हो रहा?

पश्चिम बंगाल में सत्तारूढ़ ममता बनर्जी की पार्टी तृणमूल कांग्रेस के एक नेता के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। इसे लेकर लोकसभा में कांग्रेस अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने ममता राज में बंगाल में महिला सुरक्षा के बुरे हाल को लेकर सवाल उठाए हैं। उन्होंने सीएम बनर्जी को पत्र लिखकर मांग की कि केस की निष्पक्ष जांच कराई जाए।

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, asks for an impartial enquiry in a case of alleged rape of a district level woman leader in Raninagar, registered against a Block President of Trinamool Congress pic.twitter.com/1WcEHXTou0