Tripura mein koi murti todhi nahi gayi hai.Yeh dushprachar ho raha hai.Ek private property mein, jinhone murti lagayi unhone hatayi hai.Vandalism nahi hua hai.Vandalism Bengal mein ho raha hai.Mamata ji apne rajya ki chinta karein, desh ki chinta baad mein karein: Ram Madhav, BJP pic.twitter.com/QVSn3tFZcT— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018
अंतराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के मौके पर केंद्र सरकार ने देश की महिलाओं के हितों का ख्याल रखते हुए बड़ा कदम उठाया। सरकार ने 2.50 रूपये के दर पर महिलाओं को सैनिटरी नैपकीन मुहैया कराने का ऐलान किया है।
9 मार्च 2018