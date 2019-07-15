शहर चुनें

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid: SC asks UP government to extend special judge tenure mechanism

बाबरी विध्वंस कांड : विशेष जज ने सुनवाई पूरी करने के लिए छह महीने का वक्त मांगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 11:31 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
बाबरी मस्जिद विध्वंस मामले में सुनवाई कर रहे विशेष न्यायाधीश ने सोमवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा कि मामले की सुनवाई पूरी करने के लिए उन्हें और छह महीने का वक्त चाहिए। इस मामले में भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी, मुरली मनोहर जोशी और अन्य कई लोग आरोपी हैं।
विशेष न्यायाधीश ने मई में लिखी चिट्ठी में सुप्रीम कोर्ट को सूचित किया था कि वह 30 सितंबर 2019 को सेवानिवृत्त होने वाले हैं। मामला जस्टिस आर. एफ. नरीमन की पीठ के पास सुनवाई के लिए सोमवार को आया। पीठ ने उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार से कहा है कि वह इस हाई प्रोफाइल मामले में फैसला आने तक विशेष न्यायाधीश का कार्यकाल बढ़ाने के तरीकों के बारे में उसे 19 जुलाई तक बताएं। 

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 19 अप्रैल 2017 को मामले की रोजाना सुनवाई कर उसे दो साल के भीतर पूरा करने का आदेश दिया था।

ram janma bhoomi babri masjid supreme court up government special judge राम जन्मभूमि सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

