बाबरी विध्वंस कांड : विशेष जज ने सुनवाई पूरी करने के लिए छह महीने का वक्त मांगा

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter: SC asked UP govt to apprise it by 19 July as to what are the rules®ulations when a judge hearing the entire case retires. Judges were informed that trial court judge was to retire on Sept 30 & he sought more time to complete the trial. pic.twitter.com/PUiaz3Pezr— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019
महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर जिले में प्रेमी द्वारा अपनी मॉडल प्रेमिका की हत्या का मामला सामने आया है। नागपुर की रहने वाली 19 वर्षीय खुशी परिहार मॉडल बनना चाहती थी। वो स्थानीय फैशन शो में भाग लिया करती थी और नामी मॉडल बनना चाहती थी।
15 जुलाई 2019