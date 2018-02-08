अपना शहर चुनें

राज्यसभा में हंगामा: रेणुका चौधरी की हंसी पर बढ़ा विवाद, कांग्रेस PM की माफी पर अड़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 12:08 PM IST
rajya sabha prime minister narendra modi renuka chowdhury Venkaiah Naidu
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की ओर से रेणुका चौधरी पर की गई टिप्पणी पर कांग्रेस ने कड़ी आपत्ति जताई है। कांग्रेस ने पीएम ने की टिप्पणी को महिला विरोधी मानते हुए उनसे कहा है कि वे माफी मांगें।कांग्रेस ने राज्यसभा के सभापति वेंकैया नायडू से भी कहा कि वे भेदभाव का रवैया न अपनाएं। कांग्रेस ने ट्विटर अकांउट पर अपना विरोध जताया है।

केंद्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री किरण रिजिजू की ओर से ट्विटर पर रेणुका की हंसी का वीडियो शेयर किया गया और साथ में रावण की बहन शूर्पनखा की तस्वीर भी लगाई गई। इस पर रेणुका ने मीडिया से कहा कि वे राज्यसभा में विशेषाधिकार हनन का प्रस्ताव लेकर आएंगी। महिला सांसद ने सभापति नायडू से इस संदर्भ में मुलाकात भी की है।

दरअसल, बुधवार को पीएम मोदी आधार पर राज्यसभा में अपनी बात रख रहे थे और रेणुका सदन में ही जोरों से हंसने लग गईं। इस बीच सभापति नायडू, रेणुका चौधरी को शांत रहने की हिदायत दे रहे थे, तभी पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि सभापति जी मेरी आपसे विनती है कि रेणुका जी को कुछ मत कहीए, क्योंकि रामायण के सीरियल के बाद ऐसी हंसी सुनने का सौभाग्य आज जाकर मिला है।
 

पीएम की टिप्पणी पर रेणुका चौधरी ने कहा, 'वे इस संदर्भ में कुछ नहीं कहेंगी, लेकिन उन्होंने महिला का अपमान किया है। पीएम ने व्यक्तिगत तंज कसा है और आप मुझसे क्या उम्मीद करते हैं, मैं उस स्तर पर नहीं जाना चाहती। 
