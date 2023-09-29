महिला आरक्षण: राज्यसभा के सभापति धनखड़ ने विधेयक पर किए हस्ताक्षर, अब राष्ट्रपति के पास भेजा जाएगा

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
उपराष्ट्रपति और राज्यसभा के सभापति जगदीप धनखड़ ने गुरुवार को संसद के विशेष सत्र में पास हुए महिला आरक्षण विधेयक पर हस्ताक्षर किए। अब इसे राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू की सहमति के लिए भेजा जाएगा। इसी महीने की शुरुआत में संसद के विशेष सत्र के दौरान संविधान संशोधन विधेयक को लोकसभा और राज्यसभा ने सर्वसम्मति से पारित किया था। इसे नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम के नाम से जाना जाएगा।
Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has signed The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 as passed by the Houses of Parliament, for being presented to Hon'ble President of India for her assent to the Bill under Article 111 of the Constitution of India.… pic.twitter.com/e5H33CuDDW
-
-
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed