महिला आरक्षण: राज्यसभा के सभापति धनखड़ ने विधेयक पर किए हस्ताक्षर, अब राष्ट्रपति के पास भेजा जाएगा

उपराष्ट्रपति और राज्यसभा के सभापति जगदीप धनखड़ ने गुरुवार को संसद के विशेष सत्र में पास हुए महिला आरक्षण विधेयक पर हस्ताक्षर किए। अब इसे राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू की सहमति के लिए भेजा जाएगा। इसी महीने की शुरुआत में संसद के विशेष सत्र के दौरान संविधान संशोधन विधेयक को लोकसभा और राज्यसभा ने सर्वसम्मति से पारित किया था। इसे नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम के नाम से जाना जाएगा।

Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has signed The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 as passed by the Houses of Parliament, for being presented to Hon'ble President of India for her assent to the Bill under Article 111 of the Constitution of India.… pic.twitter.com/e5H33CuDDW

उपराष्ट्रपति कार्यालय ने पोस्ट के साथ दो तस्वीरें भी साझा की हैं। एक तस्वीर में उपराष्ट्रपति धनखड़ महिला आरक्षण विधेयक पर हस्ताक्षर करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं, जबकि दूसरी तस्वीर में कानून मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल उपराष्ट्रपति धनखड़ से विधेयक की हस्ताक्षरित प्रति लेते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं।



नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम लागू होने के बाद लोकसभा की 543 सीटों में से 181 सीटें महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित होंगी। यह आरक्षण 15 साल तक रहेगा। इसके बाद संसद चाहे तो इसकी अवधि बढ़ा सकती है। आरक्षण सीधे चुने जाने वाले जनप्रतिनिधियों के लिए लागू होगा। यानी राज्यसभा और राज्यों की विधान परिषद दायरे में नहीं आएंगी।

महिला आरक्षण से संबंधित 128वां संविधान संशोधन विधेयक 21 सितंबर को राज्यसभा में पारित किया गया था। बिल के पक्ष में 214 वोट पड़े, जबकि किसी ने भी बिल के खिलाफ वोट नहीं डाला था। इससे पहले 20 सितंबर को विधेयक को लोकसभा से मंजूरी मिल गई थी। लोकसभा ने भी इस बिल को दो तिहाई बहुमत के साथ पास किया था। इसके पक्ष में 454 और विरोध में दो वोट पड़े थे।

