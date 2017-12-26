Download App
आपका शहर Close

रजनीकांत का राजनीति में उतरना तय, बोले- 31 दिसंबर को करेंगे बड़ा ऐलान

टीम डिजिटल अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 09:58 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
rajnikanth says he is not new to politics and will announce a decision on 31st December

Rajnikanth

एक बार फिर सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत के राजनीति में कदम रखने की अटकलें स्पष्ट होती दिख रही हैं। राजनीतिक मैदान में उतरने के इशारे खुद रजनीकांत ने दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वे राजनीति में नए नहीं हैं, हां ऐलान में लेट हो गया है, लेकिन उनका खुले तौर पर सामने आने एक जीत की तरह होगा।
रजनीकांत ने कहा कि वे 31 दिसंबर को बड़ा ऐलान करेंगे। दरअसल, रजनीकांत इससे पहले कई बार राजनीति में आने के इशारे दे चुके हैं। हाल में उन्होंने कहा था कि मैं इस साल सितंबर-अक्टूबर में अपने फैन्स से मुलाकात करूंगा और जब भी मैं राजनीति में शामिल होने का फैसला लूंगा, तब सारे सवालों का जवाब दे दूंगा। इसमें कोई दो राय नहीं है कि रजनीकांत तमिलनाडु के लिए करिश्माई व्यक्तित्व है। यूं कहें तो रजनीकांत तमिल लोगों का 'थलाइवा' हैं।




मालूम हो कि इससे पहले रजनीकांत ने चेन्नई में फैंस की भीड़ को संबोधित करते हुए कहा था कि राजनीति में अच्छे नेता मौजूद हैं, पर व्यवस्था में भ्रष्टाचार है। साथ ही उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि यह उनके राजनीति में आने का उपयुक्त समय नहीं है। वे ये भी कह चुके है कि अगर ईश्वर की मर्जी होगी तो मैं राजनीति में आऊंगा। रजनीकांत ने कहा था कि जब भी कोई युद्ध आएगा तो वे अपनी मातृभूमि की रक्षा के फौरन आगे आएंगे।

उन्होंन अपने प्रशंसकों से कहा, 'मेरे पास धैर्य है, काम और अपना कर्तव्य, आप सब के पास भी। अपना काम करो और अपनी बारी आने का इंतजार करो। जब युद्ध होता तो हम मिलकर सामना करेंगे।' उन्होंने कहा, 'यदि भगवान की इच्छा है, तो मैं राजनीति में प्रवेश करूंगा।'

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

rajinikanth south superstar rajnikanth south politics tollywood More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

'टाइगर जिंदा है' के लिए सलमान ने चार्ज किए 150 करोड़, विलेन की फीस सुनकर दिमाग हिल जाएगा

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
tiger zinda hai villain sudeep charge 6 crore rupees for salman khan film

सिर्फ चेहरा नहीं पूरे बदन को बनाएं गोरा, बस नहाने के पानी में मिलाएं ये चीज

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
If You Want Fair Skin Mix Lemon Drops In Bucket Before You Take Bath

बेस्ट फ्रेंड की शादी है तो चुनें ऐसा लहंगा और जूलरी, सुंदरता में चार चांद लग जाएंगे

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
What To Wear On Best Friend Wedding In Winters

RMRIMS में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर व अन्य पदों पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
vacancy in RMRIMS for Assistant Professor and other post, applications fee free

नाइटी से लेकर तौलिये तक में अर्शी ने ढाया कहर, इन आउटफिट्स में भी दिखीं सेक्सी

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Arshi Khan Bold Looks

जबर ख़बर

कुलभूषण की मुलाकात के बहाने पाकिस्तान ने चला तुरुप का इक्का
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

कुलभूषण से मिलीं मां और पत्नी, पाक ने वीडियो जारी कर जताया 'एहसान'

Today for kulbhushan jadhav and his family big day

Most Read

गरीबों को 10 रुपये में भोजन की थाली, ‘अटल जन आहार’ योजना शुरू

The food plate for poor 10 rupees, Atal Jan Aahar scheme started
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

UP: CM योगी आदित्यनाथ और केंद्रीय मंत्री शिव प्रताप पर नहीं चलेगा मुकदमा

case against CM yogi and minister shiv pratap will not continue in pipiganj police station
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

93 साल के हुए राजनीति के 'अटल', जन्मदिन की बधाई देने पहुंचे पीएम मोदी सहित कई नेता

Atal Bihari Vajpayee birthday today, BJP will celebrate
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

LIVE: 18 सीएम की मौजूदगी में रूपाणी का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह, पीएम मोदी कर रहे रोड शो

PM Modi Reached Gujarat To Attend Swearing In Ceremony Of CM Vijay Rupani And Others
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

RK नगर चुनाव हारने पर AIADMK में हड़कंप, दिनाकरन समर्थक 6 नेताओं पर कार्रवाई

AIADMK took action on 6 leaders after TTV Dinakaran won RK Nagar election
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!