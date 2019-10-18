शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Rajnath Singh approved proposal for admission of girl children in Sainik schools in Mizoram

मिजोरम: सैनिक स्कूलों में बालिकाओं के प्रवेश को रक्षा मंत्रालय ने दी मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 05:42 PM IST
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने 2021-22 सत्र से मिजोरम के सैनिक स्कूलों में बालिकाओं के प्रवेश के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी है। पायलट प्रोजेक्ट की सफलता के बाद सैनिक स्कूल छिंगछिप में दो वर्ष पहले बालिकाओं के प्रवेश के लिए रक्षा मंत्रालय द्वारा निर्णय लिया गया था।
विज्ञापन




 
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
Chandigarh

राजनाथ सिंह बोले, जम्मू-कश्मीर का मुद्दा देश का मामला, इसे अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्यों बना रही है कांग्रेस

17 अक्टूबर 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नवंबर के तीसरे हफ्ते से शुरू हो सकता है संसद का शीत सत्र

17 अक्टूबर 2019

पाक पीएम इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
Education

क्या है FATF? इसके एक फैसले पर टिका है पाकिस्तान का भविष्य

15 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
siddharth nath singh met defense minister
Prayagraj

बेगम बाजार आरओबी के लिए रक्षामंत्री से मिले सिद्धार्थनाथ

15 अक्टूबर 2019

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस नेता इंग्लैंड जाकर कश्मीर का अंतरराष्ट्रीयकरण कर रहे, पार्टी निंदा भी नहीं करती: राजनाथ

14 अक्टूबर 2019

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
Chandigarh

कश्मीर को भूल जाए और आतंकवाद मिटाए पाकिस्तान वरना टुकड़े-टुकड़े हो जाएगा: राजनाथ सिंह

14 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
rajnath singh sainik schools girl children
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सीसीटीवी में संदिग्ध
Lucknow

हिंदू समाज पार्टी के नेता कमलेश की घर में घुसकर हत्या, वारदात में आतंकी संगठन आईएसआईएस का हाथ

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Bejing Auto Show X-Men
Automobiles

‘नकलची’ चीन ने बना दी दुनिया की इन शानदार लग्जरी कारों की नकल

18 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ips
Education

12वीं में फेल हो चुका शख्स यूं बना IPS, कभी चलाया करता था टैंपो

18 अक्टूबर 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने जोनस ब्रदर के कॉन्सर्ट में मनाया पहला करवाचौथ, लाल साड़ी और चूड़ा पहन की पूजा

18 अक्टूबर 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को करवाचौथ मनाते देख निक का ऐसा था रिएक्शन, बोले- 'मेरी बीवी हिंदू है और वो...'

18 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सरफराज अहमद
Cricket News

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट में बड़ा बदलाव, सरफराज अहमद से छिनी कप्तानी, इन्हें मिली जिम्मेदारी

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Ram Nene and Madhuri Diixt
Bollywood

शादी की 20वीं सालगिरह पर रोमांटिक हुईं माधुरी दीक्षित, पति को KISS करते हुए सेल्फी वायरल

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Virat Kohli and Anushka Shrama Karva Chauth
Bollywood

अनुष्का के साथ विराट कोहली ने भी रखा करवाचौथ का व्रत, लाल साड़ी में लग रहीं दुल्हन जैसी

18 अक्टूबर 2019

करवा चौथ के दिन पति की हुई मौत
Delhi NCR

करवाचौथ पर गिफ्ट लेने गया पति, पत्नी करती रह गई इंतजार, घर आई मौत की खबर

18 अक्टूबर 2019

शेर के बाड़े में कूदा शख्स
Delhi NCR

चिड़ियाघर के कर्मचारियों का खुलासा, क्यों बाड़े में कूदे युवक को शेर ने नहीं बनाया निवाला

18 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एडीआर ने 3,112 प्रत्याशियों के शपथपत्र का विश्लेषण करने के बाद जारी की रिपोर्ट
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: 916 प्रत्याशी दागी, 1007 हैं करोड़पति, भाजपा के पराग 500 करोड़ के मालिक

एडीआर ने 3,112 प्रत्याशियों के शपथपत्र का विश्लेषण करने के बाद रिपोर्ट जारी की है। बाकी125  प्रत्याशी ऐसे हैं, जिनके शपथपत्र में जानकारी स्पष्ट नहीं है।  

18 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ADR Report
India News

महाराष्ट्र के 58 फीसदी विधायकों पर दर्ज हैं आपराधिक मुकदमे, सबसे अधिक भाजपा के : एडीआर रिपोर्ट

18 अक्टूबर 2019

वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग फ्लेटफॉर्म
India News

भारत सरकार कर रही है वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग फ्लेटफॉर्म की सेंसरशिप को लेकर विचार

18 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत-बांग्लादेश सीमा
India News

गोलीबारी से पहले नहीं बुलाई गई फ्लैग मीटिंग, जांच में नप सकते हैं बीएसएफ अधिकारी

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi
India News

क्या हार सुनिश्चित देख महाराष्ट्र में नहीं आईं सोनिया-प्रियंका? राहुल भी पड़े फीके

18 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएमसी घोटाला: प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने की प्रफुल्ल पटेल के खिलाफ जांच की मांग

18 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चिदंबरम पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला रखा सुरक्षित, हाई कोर्ट ने जमानत याचिका की थी खारिज 

18 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी
India News

हिंदू समाज पार्टी के कमलेश तिवारी की दिनदहाड़े हत्या

18 अक्टूबर 2019

पीयूष गोयल
India News

नोबेल विजेता अभिजीत बनर्जी लेफ्ट विचारधारा के हैं: पीयूष गोयल

18 अक्टूबर 2019

किसान
India News

देशभर में किसान रीजनल कंप्रेहेंसिव इकनॉमिक पार्टनरशिप समझौते का कर रहे विरोध

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

भारत सरकार कर रही है वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग फ्लेटफॉर्म की सेंसरशिप को लेकर विचार

नेटफ्लिक्स, अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो जैसे वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म्स की सेंसरशिप को लेकर कई बार कई संगठनों ने बैन तक की भी मांग की है। खबर है कि सरकार वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग फ्लेटफॉर्म की सेंसरशिप को लेकर विचार कर रही है।

18 अक्टूबर 2019

मामी 1:02

21वें मामी फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2019 में शानदार लुक में नजर आईं उर्वशी और सोहा अली खान

18 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी 1:22

हिंदू समाज पार्टी के कमलेश तिवारी की दिनदहाड़े हत्या

18 अक्टूबर 2019

पीयूष गोयल 1:08

नोबेल विजेता अभिजीत बनर्जी लेफ्ट विचारधारा के हैं: पीयूष गोयल

18 अक्टूबर 2019

watch business news in a click including PMC Bank fraud case update news 3:03

PMC बैंक के रिकॉर्ड से गायब हैं 10.5 करोड़ रुपये, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी के खिलाफ ईडी ने दर्ज की शिकायत

18 अक्टूबर 2019

सीजेआई
India News

CJI रंजन गोगोई ने की जस्टिस बोबडे की सिफारिश, जानें कौन हैं जस्टिस बोबडे

18 अक्टूबर 2019

तिरहुत रेलवे
India News

कहानी तिरहुत रेलवे की, जिसके अवशेष अब ढूंढे नहीं मिलेंगे

18 अक्टूबर 2019

वीर सावरकर
India News

चुनावी मौसम में सावरकर को भारत रत्न की मांग पर सियासी बयानों की बारिश तेज

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Ranjeet Savarkar
India News

पोते रंजीत ने कहा- वीर सावरकर से ज्यादा धर्मनिरपेक्ष कोई नहीं, इंदिरा भी थीं अनुयायी

18 अक्टूबर 2019

वीर सावरकर के पोते
India News

वीर सावरकर के पोते रणजीत सावरकर ने की इंदिरा गांधी की तारीफ, ओवैसी को बताया कम्युनल

18 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited