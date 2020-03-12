शहर चुनें


चेन्नई में बोले सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत- मैं राजनीति में बदलाव लाना चाहता हूं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 11:28 AM IST
रजनीकांत
रजनीकांत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत चेन्नई में एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस को संबोधित कर रहे हैं। जहां उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने कभी मुख्यमंत्री पद के बारे में नहीं सोचा था। मैं केवल राजनीति में बदलाव लाना चाहता हूं। उन्होंने कहा, 'हमारी राजनीति में दो दिग्गज थे। एक जयललिता और दूसरे कलाईगनर रहे हैं। लोगों ने उनके लिए मतदान किया लेकिन अब शून्य है। अब हमें बदलाव लाने के लिए एक नया आंदोलन करने की जरूरत है।'  अभिनेता ने कहा कि उनके प्रस्ताव में मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में एक शिक्षित और दयावान युवा को नियुक्त करना शामिल है।
