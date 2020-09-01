शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Rajeev Kumar assumes charge as new Election Commissioner of India 

राजीव कुमार ने भारत के नए चुनाव आयुक्त के रूप में संभाला पदभार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 01 Sep 2020 12:53 PM IST
राजीव कुमार
राजीव कुमार - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राजीव कुमार ने मंगलवार को भारत के नए चुनाव आयुक्त के रूप में पदभार ग्रहण कर लिया है। वे मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा और चुनाव आयुक्त सुशील चंद्रा के साथ भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के सदस्य हैं।
rajeev kumar election commissioner sunil arora election commission of india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

