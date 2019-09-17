शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Rajat Sharma became president of News Broadcasters Association

न्यूज ब्रॉडकास्टर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष बने रजत शर्मा  

डिजिटल ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 10:12 PM IST
रजत शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
रजत शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
एक प्रमुख हिंदी नयूज चैनल के चेयरमैन रजत शर्मा को न्यूज ब्रॉडकास्टर्स एसोसिएशन (एनबीए) का नया अध्यक्ष चुन लिया गया है। आज न्यूज ब्रॉडकास्टर्स एसोसिएशन के बोर्ड की बैठक के बाद यह फैसला लिया गया। इसके पूर्व संगठन की वार्षिक जनरल मीटिंग आयोजित की जा चुकी है।
विज्ञापन
न्यूज ब्रॉडकास्टर्स एसोसिएशन के बोर्ड में प्रमुख चैनलों के कई शीर्ष प्रतिनिधियों को जगह मिली है। इनमें अनुराधा प्रसाद शुक्ला, एमके आनंद, एमवी श्रेयमस कुमार, राहुल जोशी, अविनाश पांडे, आई वेंकट, कली पुरी भंडल और सोनिया सिंह शामिल हैं। 
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

HP News: Big Decisions of Himachal Cabinet Meeting held in Shimla on 15 September
Shimla

हिमाचल कैबिनेट ने इतने पदों को भरने की दी मंजूरी, विद्यार्थियों को राहत, जानिए 15 बड़े फैसले

17 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Education

बॉलीवुड की इस फिल्म से पीएम मोदी को मिली थी प्रेरणा, ये है प्रधानमंत्री का पसंदीदा गाना

17 सितंबर 2019

रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम में नीलम भाटिया (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

एक मां की दर्दभरी कहानी, जिसे पिता की मौत के बाद वृद्घाश्रम छोड़ गया बेटा

17 सितंबर 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
कश्मीरी नेता
Jammu

फारूक अब्दुल्ला के बाद कई और नेताओं पर लटकी पीएसए की तलवार, उमर-महबूबा भी लिस्ट में

17 सितंबर 2019

Cricket News

इस खिलाड़ी की कप्तानी में खेला था टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप, अब कोच बनते ही मिस्बाह ने टीम में नहीं दी जगह

17 सितंबर 2019

शोएब मलिक और मिसबाह
शोएब मलिक
पाकिस्तान vs श्रीलंका
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

इस खिलाड़ी की कप्तानी में खेला था टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप, अब कोच बनते ही मिस्बाह ने टीम में नहीं दी जगह

17 सितंबर 2019

मोदी मंत्रीमंडल
Education

मोदी की कैबिनेट में इस यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़े मंत्री सबसे ज्यादा, नहीं लड़े छात्रसंघ चुनाव

17 सितंबर 2019

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
विज्ञापन
rajat sharma news broadcasters association
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सेंट्रल यूपी में बाढ़ का कहर
Kanpur

यूपी: बाढ़ के कहर से मंडरा रहा मौत का साया, टापू बने गांव, सड़क पर चली नाव, देखें तस्वीरें

17 सितंबर 2019

मिया खलीफा
Bollywood

इस वजह से 21 साल की उम्र में एडल्ट स्टार बन गईं थीं मिया खलीफा, मिलने लगी थी जान से मारने की धमकी

17 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

बिना हेलमेट के सड़कों पर निकलता है ये शख्स, देखकर पुलिस भी नहीं काटती चालान

17 सितंबर 2019

बच्ची का शव जब ले जाया जा रहा था तो भारी भीड़ जमा हो गई। लोगों में आरोपी के प्रति काफी आक्रोश था
Lucknow

दरिंदा सन्नाटा होने पर शव ठिकाने लगाने की कर रहा था तैयारी, लाडली को आखिरी बार देख भी न सकी मां

17 सितंबर 2019

Armed Forces
India News

सरकारी कर्मचारियों की रिटायरमेंट उम्र बदलने की तैयारी, सरकार ने बनाए दो मापदंड

17 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडियाऔर सुरक्षा
Cricket News

INDvSA: मोहाली में बिना सुरक्षा खेलेगी टीम इंडिया, आखिर पुलिस ने क्यों खड़े किए हाथ?

17 सितंबर 2019

EPFO to soon credit interest into 6 crore EPF accounts
Personal Finance

छह करोड़ PF खाताधारकों के लिए बड़ी खबर, सरकार ने दिया ज्यादा ब्याज दर का तोहफा

17 सितंबर 2019

अपने जन्मदिन पर मां से मिलकर पीएम मोदी ने लिया आशीर्वाद
Education

Birthday Special: प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद हर साल नरेंद्र मोदी कैसे मनाते हैं अपना जन्मदिन

17 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय किसान संगठन
Meerut

मेरठ-दिल्ली रोड पर किसानों का कब्जा, ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों के कारण शहर में भीषण जाम

17 सितंबर 2019

बिना मेकअप भोजपुरी अभिनेत्रियां
Bollywood

अक्षरा सिंह से आम्रपाली तक, बिना मेकअप कुछ ऐसी दिखती हैं ये 5 भोजपुरी अभिनेत्रियां

17 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

ट्विटर
India News

महाराष्ट्र के सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी ट्विटर पर हुईं ट्रोल, पीएम मोदी को बताया 'राष्ट्रपिता'

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री की पत्नी ट्विटर पर जमकर ट्रोल हो रही हैं। अमृता फडणवीस ने ट्विटर पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को उनके जन्मदिन की बधाई दी, लेकिन इस बधाई संदेश में उन्होने पीएम मोदी को राष्ट्रपिता बता दिया।

17 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राजनाथ सिंह
India News

बंगलूरू जाएंगे रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, स्वदेशी लड़ाकू विमान तेजस में भरेंगे उड़ान

17 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट(फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोयंबटूर बलात्कार और दोहरे हत्याकांड के दोषी की मौत की सजा के अमल पर 16 अक्टूबर तक लगी रोक

17 सितंबर 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर को लेकर मोदी सरकार सख्त, फारूक अब्दुल्ला के बाद दूसरे नेताओं पर भी लग सकता है पीएसए

17 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गिरजाघर फैसले में हाईकोर्ट की छेड़छाड़ से सुप्रीम कोर्ट नाराज, कहा- अदालतें आदेश मानने को बाध्य

17 सितंबर 2019

पति देवेंद्र फडणवीस के साथ अमृता फडणवीस
India News

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री की पत्नी ने पीएम मोदी को बताया 'राष्ट्रपिता', ट्विटर पर जमकर हुईं ट्रोल

17 सितंबर 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत की एकजुटता के प्रति फारूक अब्दुल्ला सबसे ज्यादा समर्पित कश्मीरी नेता : चिदंबरम

17 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

जन्मदिन पर पीएम मोदी ने लिया मां हीराबेन का आशीर्वाद, दोनों ने साथ खाया खाना

17 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पोंजी योजना : ईडी ने तेलंगाना की फर्म की 278 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति कुर्क की

17 सितंबर 2019

अस्त्र मिसाइल
India News

70 किलोमीटर दूर से ही दुश्मन विमान को तबाह कर देगी ‘अस्त्र’ मिसाइल, DRDO ने किया सफल परीक्षण

17 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र के सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी ट्विटर पर हुईं ट्रोल, पीएम मोदी को बताया 'राष्ट्रपिता'

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री की पत्नी ट्विटर पर जमकर ट्रोल हो रही हैं। अमृता फडणवीस ने ट्विटर पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को उनके जन्मदिन की बधाई दी, लेकिन इस बधाई संदेश में उन्होने पीएम मोदी को राष्ट्रपिता बता दिया।

17 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:44

बंगलूरू जाएंगे रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, स्वदेशी लड़ाकू विमान तेजस में भरेंगे उड़ान

17 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 3:46

Bollywood Beats| रानू मंडल के गाने आदत से लेकर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा की चोट के बारे में पूरी जानकारी

17 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:41

जन्मदिन पर पीएम मोदी ने लिया मां हीराबेन का आशीर्वाद, दोनों ने साथ खाया खाना

17 सितंबर 2019

अस्त्र मिसाइल 1:26

70 किलोमीटर दूर से ही दुश्मन विमान को तबाह कर देगी ‘अस्त्र’ मिसाइल, DRDO ने किया सफल परीक्षण

17 सितंबर 2019

Related

मुकुल रॉय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रेलवे पैनल मामला: कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट ने मुकुल रॉय की गिरफ्तारी से अंतरिम संरक्षण की अवधि बढ़ाई

17 सितंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी और पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रधानमंत्री से मुलाकात में पश्चिम बंगाल से जुड़े मुद्दों पर करेंगे बात: ममता बनर्जी

17 सितंबर 2019

एस जयशंकर
India News

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने गिनाई 100 दिनों के कार्यकाल की उपलब्धियां, पीओके को बताया भारत का हिस्सा

17 सितंबर 2019

आसनसोल स्थित कल्याणेश्वरी मंदिर में जशोदा बेन
India News

पति के लिए जशोदा बेन ने कराई पूजा, भाई के साथ पहुंची आसनसोल स्थित कल्याणेश्वरी मंदिर

17 सितंबर 2019

बारामुला को आतंक मुक्त बनाने में इस जवानों का एहम रोल
India News

सीआरपीएफ में होगा कैडर रिव्यू, इंस्पेक्टर तक के पद पर पहुंच सकेगा सिपाही

17 सितंबर 2019

जाकिर नाइक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जाकिर नाइक के प्रत्यर्पण से जुड़े मलयेशिया के प्रधानमंत्री के दावे का भारत ने किया खंडन

17 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited