एक दर्जन कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष दे सकते हैं इस्तीफा, राज बब्बर बोले- पार्टी में हो रहे हैं बदलाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 03:04 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमिटी के अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर के इस्तीफे ने कांग्रेस की भविष्य की राजनीति में बदलाव के संकेत दिए हैं। मीडिया से बात करते हुए राज बब्बर ने बताया कि पार्टी के भीतर सीनियर नेताओं को नई जिम्मेदारी दी जा रही है। युवाओं के लिए भी जगह बनाई जा रही है। पार्टी 2019 चुनावों के मद्देनजर जो भी जिम्मेदारी देगी, उनका निर्वहन करूंगा। 
 


उत्तर प्रदेश उपचुनावों में कांग्रेस के प्रदर्शन और बढ़ते प्रेशर के सवाल पर मुस्कुराते हुए राज बब्बर ने कहा कि भविष्य की राजनीति पर जो कुछ भी मैंने कहा, वह पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष से चर्चा के बाद कहा। आगामी चुनावों के मद्देनजर ही यह बदलाव होने हैं और वही हो रहे हैं। 
 


गौर हो कि महाअधिवेशन में राहुल गांधी ने पार्टी के मंच से कहा था कि अब वक्त आ गया है कि युवा पीढ़ी को जिम्मेदारी दी जाए। उनकी इस टिप्पणी के बाद से कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्षों द्वारा इस्तीफे देने की होड़ मची हुई है। गुजरात, गोवा के बाद उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर ने भी इस्तीफा दिया है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक करीब एक दर्जन प्रदेश अध्यक्ष इस्तीफा दे सकते हैं। 

राजबब्बर से पहले गोवा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शांताराम नाईक ने भी अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि राहुल गांधी के भाषण से प्रेरित होकर यद कदम उठाया है। 71 वर्षीय नाइक पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं में शुमार किए जाते रहे हैं। शांताराम ने सोमवार को अपना इस्तीफा कांग्रेस हाईकमान को सौंप दिया था। उन्हें जुलाई 2017 में लुजिन्हो फेलेरो की जगह प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बनाया गया था। 

इससे पहले गुजरात प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष भरत सोलंकी ने भी सोमवार को इस्तीफा दिया था। उनके इस्तीफे के पीछे भी राहुल गांधी का भाषण ही वजह है। वह दिसंबर 2015 से पार्टी का अध्यक्ष पद संभाल रहे थे। इसके अलावा सोलंकी यूपीए-2 के शासन में पेयजल और स्वच्छता राज्य मंत्री थे। सोलंकी 2004 से 2006 के बीच अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी में सचिव के पद पर भी काम कर चुके हैं।

