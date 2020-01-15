शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Raisina Dialogue Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Says Situation is Very dangerous in Middle East

अमेरिका से तनाव के बीच दिल्ली में ईरानी विदेश मंत्री, बोले- स्थिति बहुत खतरनाक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 12:28 PM IST
Javad Zarif
Javad Zarif - फोटो : ANI
अमेरिका से चल रहे तनाव के बीच ईरानी विदेशमंत्री जावेद जरीफ रायसीना डायलॉग में हिस्सा लेने के लिए नई दिल्ली पहुंचे हैं। उनसे जब मध्य पूर्व के ताजा हालात के बारे में पूछा गया तब उन्होंने कहा कि स्थिति बहुत खतरनाक है।
रायसीना डायलॉग के पांचवें संस्करण का आयोजन विदेश मंत्रालय और ऑब्जर्वर रिसर्च फाउंडेशन सम्मिलित रूप से कर रहा है। इसमें सौ से अधिक देशों के 700 अंतरराष्ट्रीय भागीदार हिस्सा लेंगे और इस तरह का यह सबसे बड़ा सम्मेलन है।

मंगलवार से शुरू हुए इस तीन दिवसीय सम्मेलन में 12 विदेश मंत्री हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। इनमें रूस, ईरान, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, मालदीव, दक्षिण अफ्रीका, एस्तोनिया, चेक गणराज्य, डेनमार्क, हंगरी, लातविया, उज्बेकिस्तान और ईयू के विदेश मंत्री शामिल हैं।



 
Aaditya Thackeray -Rahul Gandhi
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन के बाद पहली बार राहुल गांधी से मिले आदित्य ठाकरे

महाराष्ट्र सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री और राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के पुत्र आदित्य ठाकरे से बुधवार को कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी से मिलने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंचे। आदित्य ने कांग्रेस नेता के आवास पर पहुंचकर उनसे मुलाकात की।

15 जनवरी 2020

बजट
India News

बजट 2020 : 1 फरवरी को पेश होने वाले बजट में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण से क्या चाहती हैं महिलाएं

15 जनवरी 2020

BS Yediyurappa and Panchamasali Mutt seer Vachananda Swami
India News

येदियुरप्पा और लिंगायत संत के बीच हुई बहस, सीएम बोले- मेरा आग्रह नहीं माना तो इस्तीफा दे दूंगा

15 जनवरी 2020

परेड की सलामी लेते सेना प्रमुख जनरल एमएम नरवणे
India News

सेना दिवस: जनरल नरवणे ने पाक को दी नसीहत, बोले- अनुच्छेद 370 हटाना ऐतिहासिक कदम

15 जनवरी 2020

शूरवीरों को सम्मानित करते सेना प्रमुख नरवणे
India News

सेना दिवस: जनरल नरवणे ने शूरवीरों को किया सम्मानित, पीएम बोले- हमें आप पर गर्व

15 जनवरी 2020

रूसी विदेशमंत्री
India News

रायसीना डायलॉग: सुरक्षा परिषद में भारत की स्थायी सदस्यता का रूस ने फिर किया समर्थन

15 जनवरी 2020

मकर संक्रांति
India News

मकर संक्रांति पर श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, देखिए वाराणसी, प्रयागराज की तस्वीरें

15 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सिख दंगा: केंद्र ने दिल्ली पुलिस की भूमिका को लेकर जस्टिस ढींगरा समिति की रिपोर्ट को स्वीकार किया

15 जनवरी 2020

देविंदर सिंह
India News

DSP देविंदर सिंह पर 2017 पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में आतंकियों को भगाने का आरोप, अफजल गुरु से भी जुड़ा नाम

15 जनवरी 2020

जलीकट्टू प्रतियोगिता
India News

तमिलनाडु: शुरू हुई जलीकट्टू प्रतियोगिता, घायलों के लिए 21 एंबुलेंस तैनात

15 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 : 1 फरवरी को पेश होने वाले बजट में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण से क्या चाहती हैं महिलाएं

केंद्र की मोदी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल का दूसरा आम बजट 1 फरवरी 2020 को पेश होगा। देश के करोड़ों लोगों की निगाहें वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण पर है। देखिए क्या कहती हैं बजट पर महिलाएं।

15 जनवरी 2020

मकर संक्रांति 3:07

मकर संक्रांति पर श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, देखिए वाराणसी, प्रयागराज की तस्वीरें

15 जनवरी 2020

देविंदर सिंह 1:57

DSP देविंदर सिंह पर 2017 पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में आतंकियों को भगाने का आरोप, अफजल गुरु से भी जुड़ा नाम

15 जनवरी 2020

खिचड़ी 2:00

हिमाचल के तत्तापानी में मकर संक्रांति पर बनी 1995 किलोग्राम खिचड़ी, बना वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

14 जनवरी 2020

आप 1:28

दिल्ली चुनाव: AAP की लिस्ट जारी, 15 विधायकों का कटा टिकट, 9 नए उम्मीदवारों को मौका

14 जनवरी 2020

तरणजीत सिंह संधू
India News

तरणजीत सिंह संधू होंगे अमेरिका में नए भारतीय राजदूत, हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला का लेंगे स्थान

15 जनवरी 2020

पीएम मोदी और महातिर मोहम्मद
India News

मलयेशिया की कश्मीर और सीएए पर गलतबयानी जारी, कड़ा सबक सिखाने की तैयारी में सरकार

15 जनवरी 2020

पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल धनखड़ ने कहा- अर्जुन के तीरों में थी परमाणु शक्ति

15 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

15 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया मामले के दोषी
India News

निर्भया केस: डेथ वारंट के खिलाफ सुनवाई आज, दोषियों के पास यह है आखिरी रास्ता

15 जनवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'राहुल गांधी सावरकर नहीं' फेसबुक पोस्ट मामला: प्रोफेसर को जबरन छुट्टी पर भेजा गया

15 जनवरी 2020

