Home ›   India News ›   Rahuls taunt: Tweeted, the government-controlled the truth of the corona epidemic by hiding the data

राहुल का तंजः ट्वीट कर कहा-आंकड़े छिपाकर कोरोना महामारी का सच भी सरकार ने नियंत्रित कर लिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Mon, 26 Apr 2021 08:07 PM IST
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
राहुल गांधी ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, ‘रोजगार और विकास की तरह केंद्र सरकार कोरोना का असली डेटा भी जनता तक नहीं पहुंचने दे रही, महामारी ना सही, महामारी का सच तो नियंत्रण में कर ही लिया।‘
इससे पहले राहुल गांधी ने वैक्सीन को लेकर एक ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि चर्चा बहुत हो चुकी, देशवासियों को वैक्सीन मुफ्त मिलनी चाहिए। बात खत्म। राहुल ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा-मत बनाओ भारत को भाजपा सिस्टम का विक्टिम।


india news national rahul gandhi corona cases in india india congress leaders rahul attacked on center
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

