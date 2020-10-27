शहर चुनें
पीएम का पुतला जलाए जाने पर राहुल गांधी ने की टिप्पणी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Oct 2020 03:41 AM IST
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने पंजाब में दशहरे के मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री के साथ अडानी-अंबानी के फोटो वाला पुतला जलाए जाने को दुखद करार देते हुए खतरनाक उदाहरण बताया है।
राहुल गांधी ने समाचार पत्रों में छपी खबर को शेयर कर ट्वीट किया कि पूरे पंजाब में ऐसा हुआ। ये दुखद है कि पंजाब, प्रधानमंत्री के प्रति ऐसा गुस्सा जता रहा है। ये बहुत ही खतरनाक उदाहरण है। हमारे देश के लिए बुरा है। प्रधानमंत्री को इन लोगों से बात करनी चाहिए और इन्हें तत्काल राहत देनी चाहिए।
