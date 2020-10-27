पीएम का पुतला जलाए जाने पर राहुल गांधी ने की टिप्पणी

This happened all over Punjab yesterday. It’s sad that Punjab is feeling such anger towards PM.This is a very dangerous precedent and is bad for our country.
PM should reach out, listen and give a healing touch quickly. pic.twitter.com/XvH6f7Vtht— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 26, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.