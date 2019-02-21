Congress President Rahul Gandhi to set up a Task Force on National Security to prepare a vision paper for the country. Lt Gen DS Hooda (retd) to lead the Task Force and prepare the paper in consultation with a select group of experts. pic.twitter.com/TnxtZSOtpw— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019
उत्तर प्रदेश के लिए सपा और बसपा ने सीटों का बंटवारा कर लिया है। सूबे की कुल 80 सीटों में से सपा 37 और बसपा 38 सीटों पर लड़ेगी। बची 5 सीटें जिनमें से दो सीटें- अमेठी और रायबरेली कांग्रेस के लिए छोड़ी गई हैं।
21 फरवरी 2019