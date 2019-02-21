शहर चुनें

Rahul Gandhi to set up a Task Force on National Security to prepare a vision paper for country

राहुल गांधी ने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा पर बनाई टास्क फोर्स, सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के नायक संभालेंगे कमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 07:27 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi to set up a Task Force on National Security to prepare a vision paper for country
लोकसभा चुनाव से ऐन पहले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है। कांग्रेस ने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को लेकर एक टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया है। कांग्रेस के मुताबित यह टास्क फोर्स देश के लिए 'विजन डॉक्यूमेंट' तैयार करने का कार्य करेगी। खास बात यह है कि इस टास्क फोर्स की कमान भारतीय सेना द्वारा पाक में की गई सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की निगरानी करने वाले सेवानिवृत्त लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुडा को दी गई है। 
कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा गुरुवार को किए गए ट्वीट में जानकारी दी गई कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने रिटायर्ड लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुडा से मुलाकात की। यह मुलाकात राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा पर एक टास्क फोर्स के गठन को लेकर की गई। यह टास्क फोर्स देश के लिए विजन पेपर तैयार करेगी। हुडा चयनित किए गए विशेषज्ञों के साथ मिलकर इस टास्क फोर्स का नेतृत्व करेंगे। 
 

rahul gandhi task force national security lt general ds hooda modi narendra modi pulwama attack pulwama terror attack surgical strike 2016 surgical strikes ajit doval congress राहुल गांधी कांग्रेस
