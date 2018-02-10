Jo aapko jhoothe vaade karte hain, jhoothe sapne dikhate hain unpar bharosa karke aapko koi fayda nhi milne wala. Congress Party jo kehti hai woh karti hai, Narendra Modi ji ke shabd khokhle hain, woh jo kehte hai woh karte nhi hai: Rahul Gandhi in Bellary #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/K9UwIgrPKT— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2018
सुंजवान स्थित आर्मी के कैंप पर आतंकियों द्वारा हमला किए जाने पर राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा- इस बारे में कुछ कहा जाना अभी ठीक है क्योंकि ऑपरेशन जारी है।
10 फरवरी 2018
