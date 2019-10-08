राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका समेत वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेताओं ने विजयदशमी पर शुभकामनाएं दीं

The eventual triumph of good over evil is an universal truth. Today we celebrate and reaffirm our belief in that truth.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 8, 2019
My best wishes and greetings to each and every one of you, on the joyous occasion of Dussehra. #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/JGfUX7qnqn
बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत, अभिमान पर सरलता की जीत के पर्व विजयदशमी की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।#HappyDusshera #VijayaDashami— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 8, 2019
दशहरे के मौके पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह फ्रांस में राफेल के साथ शस्त्र पूजा करेंगे। दरअसल, शस्त्र पूजा करने की परंपरा राजनाथ सिंह सालों से निभाते आ रहे हैं।
8 अक्टूबर 2019