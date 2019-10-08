शहर चुनें

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders wishes Vijaya dashmi

राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका समेत वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेताओं ने विजयदशमी पर शुभकामनाएं दीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 02:10 PM IST
राहुल, प्रियंका और सोनिया गांधी(File Photo)
राहुल, प्रियंका और सोनिया गांधी(File Photo) - फोटो : twitter
कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने मंगलवार को देशवासियों को विजयदशमी की शुभकामनाएं दीं। कांग्रेस के कई अन्य वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने भी लोगों को शुभकामनाएं दी। 
राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि बुराई पर अच्छाई की विजय सार्वभौमिक सत्य है। आज हम इसका उत्सव मना रहे हैं और सत्य में अपना विश्वास एक बार फिर प्रकट करते हैं। उन्होंने आगे लिखा- दशहरा के शुभ अवसर पर आप सभी को मेरी ओर से हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।

प्रियंका गांधी ने कहा कि बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत, अभिमान पर सरलता की जीत के पर्व विजयदशमी की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।





कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अहमद पटेल, मुख्य प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला और कई वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने भी विजयदशमी पर लोगों को शुभकामनाएं दीं।
rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi durga pooja
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह फ्रांस में करेंगे शस्त्र पूजा, राफेल में भरेंगे उड़ान

दशहरे के मौके पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह फ्रांस में राफेल के साथ शस्त्र पूजा करेंगे। दरअसल, शस्त्र पूजा करने की परंपरा राजनाथ सिंह सालों से निभाते आ रहे हैं।

8 अक्टूबर 2019

राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया
India News

पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए बायो फ्यूल एयरक्राफ्ट की ओर बढ़ रही वायुसेना: एयरचीफ मार्शल भदौरिया

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहन भागवत
India News

RSS का पथ संचलन, मोहन भागवत ने कहा भीड़ हिंसा से कोई लेना देना नहीं,कड़े कानून बनें

8 अक्टूबर 2019

shashi tharoor
India News

पीएम मोदी को शशि थरुर का खुला खत- 'मन की बात' कहीं 'मौन की बात' न बन जाए

8 अक्टूबर 2019

शाही परिवार के वंशज ने शमी पेड़ की पूजा की
India News

कर्नाटक: शाही परिवार ने की शमी पेड़ की पूजा, महल में मार्शल आर्ट का हुआ आयोजन

8 अक्टूबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बोले उद्धव ठाकरे- पांच सालों में न विश्वासघात किया, न सरकार गिराने की साजिश

8 अक्टूबर 2019

वायुसेना दिवस
India News

वायुसेना दिवस के मौके पर खास एयर शो, अपाचे हैलिकाप्टर और चिनूक हेवीलिफ्ट हैलिकॉप्टर पहली बार शामिल

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विजयदशमी उत्सव को संबोधित करते मोहन भागवत
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 से इमरान को नसीहत तक, जानिए संघ प्रमुख के संबोधन की 10 प्रमुख बातें

8 अक्टूबर 2019

ऑटो पर स्टीकर चिपकाते हुए आरटीए अधिकारी
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: ऑटो पर सीएम को धन्यवाद देने वाले स्टीकर चिपका रहे हैं आरटीओ अधिकारी

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Airport staff and passengers at Ahmedabad perform garba at the airport terminal
India News

अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट पर एयरलाइंस स्टाफ के साथ यात्रियों ने किया गरबा

8 अक्टूबर 2019

रावण संहिता बना सकती है धनवान, करने होंगे ये उपाय

आज दशहरा पूरे देश में बड़े ही उत्साह और उमंग के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। इसे विजयादशमी भी कहा जाता है। विजयादशमी के ही दिन भगवान राम ने रावण का वध किया था। रावण को बुराई का प्रतीक मानकर लोग विजयादशमी के दिन रावण के पुतले जलाते हैं।

8 अक्टूबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:07

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह फ्रांस में करेंगे शस्त्र पूजा, राफेल में भरेंगे उड़ान

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहन भागवत 4:05

RSS का पथ संचलन, मोहन भागवत ने कहा भीड़ हिंसा से कोई लेना देना नहीं,कड़े कानून बनें

8 अक्टूबर 2019

वायुसेना दिवस 2:08

वायुसेना दिवस के मौके पर खास एयर शो, अपाचे हैलिकाप्टर और चिनूक हेवीलिफ्ट हैलिकॉप्टर पहली बार शामिल

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Airport staff and passengers at Ahmedabad perform garba at the airport terminal 1:09

अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट पर एयरलाइंस स्टाफ के साथ यात्रियों ने किया गरबा

8 अक्टूबर 2019

वायुसेना दिवस
India News

Air Force Day 2019: धूमधाम से मना 87वां एयरफोर्स दिवस, गाजियाबाद के हिंडन एयरबेस पर बड़ा एयर शो

8 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात: प्रमोशन से पहले परीक्षा में फेल हुए 119 जज और 1372 वकील

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Sharda Shakti Peeth, POK
India News

पीओके के शारदा पीठ में 72 साल बाद पहली बार हुई पूजा, हांगकांग से पहुंचे भारतीय मूल के दंपती

8 अक्टूबर 2019

अजय कुमार लल्लू
India News

कौन हैं अजय कुमार लल्लू, जिन्हें मिली यूपी कांग्रेस की कमान, क्यों हैं प्रियंका के 'खास'?

8 अक्टूबर 2019

कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने पहुंचे नितिन गडकरी
India News

नागपुर: कुछ इस तरह मनाया जा रहा है आरएसएस मुख्यालय पर विजय दशमी उत्सव, देखें तस्वीरें

8 अक्टूबर 2019

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
India News

आरएसएस का पथ संचलन, भीड़ हिंसा पर बोले भागवत- कितना भी मतभेद हो कानून हाथ में न लें

8 अक्टूबर 2019

