राजनीतिक भविष्य के लिए विचारधारा छोड़ सिंधिया ने थामा भाजपा का हाथ: राहुल गांधी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 05:44 PM IST
ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया बुधवार को कांग्रेस का हाथ छोड़ भाजपा में शामिल हो गए। उनके भाजपा में शामिल होने से मध्यप्रदेश की सियासत में भूचाल आ गया है। वहीं, कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और वायनाड सासंद राहुल गांधी ने सिंधिया को लेकर कहा है कि वह अपने राजनीतिक भविष्य को लेकर चिंता में थे, इसलिए उन्होंने अपनी विचारधारा छोड़कर आरएसएस-भाजपा के साथ चले गए। 
rahul gandhi jyotiraditya scindia

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

