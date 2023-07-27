Rahul Gandhi: आयुर्वेदिक इलाज कराने केरल पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, विश्वंभरा मंदिर में की पूजा-अर्चना

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Sri Viswambhara Temple in Kottakkal during his ongoing visit to Kerala. (26.07) pic.twitter.com/O4NncPsiEm

फेसबुक पोस्ट के जरिए दी जानकारी

राहुल गांधी ने अपने एक फेसबुक पोस्ट में लिखा कि 'उन्होंने पीएसवी नाट्यसंघम द्वारा आयोजित किए गए कथकली नृत्य का खूब आनंद लिया। नाट्यसंघम एक प्रसिद्ध शास्त्रीय केंद्र है, जो आर्य वैद्यशाला कोटक्कल के तत्वाधान में महान वैद्य रत्नम पीएस वारियर ने शुरू किया था।' बता दें कि भगवान विश्वंभरा को भगवान विष्णु का अवतार माना जाता है। भगवान विश्वंभरा की चार भुजाएं हैं और उनके हाथों में दिव्य शंख, चक्र, गदा और कमल हैं। राहुल गांधी ने भारत की कला और इसके विविध इतिहास की तारीफ की और लिखा कि भारत की प्रत्येक कला उसके विविध इतिहास और संस्कृतियों का प्रतिबिंब है। गांधी ने लिखा कि वह मंदिर की शांति से मंत्रमुग्ध हैं। — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023 राहुल गांधी ने अपने एक फेसबुक पोस्ट में लिखा कि 'उन्होंने पीएसवी नाट्यसंघम द्वारा आयोजित किए गए कथकली नृत्य का खूब आनंद लिया। नाट्यसंघम एक प्रसिद्ध शास्त्रीय केंद्र है, जो आर्य वैद्यशाला कोटक्कल के तत्वाधान में महान वैद्य रत्नम पीएस वारियर ने शुरू किया था।' बता दें कि भगवान विश्वंभरा को भगवान विष्णु का अवतार माना जाता है। भगवान विश्वंभरा की चार भुजाएं हैं और उनके हाथों में दिव्य शंख, चक्र, गदा और कमल हैं। राहुल गांधी ने भारत की कला और इसके विविध इतिहास की तारीफ की और लिखा कि भारत की प्रत्येक कला उसके विविध इतिहास और संस्कृतियों का प्रतिबिंब है। गांधी ने लिखा कि वह मंदिर की शांति से मंत्रमुग्ध हैं।

