राहुल गांधी ने मां सोनिया के साथ गोवा में मनाया नया साल
Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 08:59 PM IST
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष
राहुल गांधी
ने अपनी मां
सोनिया गांधी
के साथ गोवा में नए साल का स्वागत किया। पार्टी के एक वरिष्ठ नेता ने इसकी जानकारी दी।
कांग्रेस
पार्टी के कमान हाल ही में राहुल को सौंप कर सोनिया अध्यक्ष पद से सेवानिवृत्त हो गई थीं। इसके बाद वह छुट्टियां मनाने के लिए समुद्र तटीय राज्य गोवा गई हुई हैं।
शनिवार को राहुल अपनी मां के पास दक्षिणी गोवा के मोबोर में स्थित पांच सितारा होटल में पहुंचे। कांग्रेस नेता ने बताया कि यह एक निजी कार्यक्रम था इसलिए पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं व अन्य को इसमें शामिल होने की अनुमति नहीं थी। 27 दिसंबर से गोवा में छुट्टियां मना रहीं सोनिया गांधी की पिछले हफ्ते एक तस्वीर आई थी जिसमें वह साइकिल चलाते हुए दिख रही थीं।
