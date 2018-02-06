अपना शहर चुनें

राहुल का बड़ा हमला, राफेल डील में सरकार ने किया घोटाला, देश जानता है पेरिस क्यों गए थे पीएम मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 06:22 PM IST
Rahul gandhi: Defence Minister says that we will not reveal amount paid for buying Rafael aircrafts
राहुल गांधी
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भाजपा पर एक बार फिर हमला बोला है। राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि रक्षा मंत्री कह रही हैं कि वह राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट खरीदने के लिए भुगतान की गई राशि का खुलासा नहीं करेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि इसका क्या मतलब है? राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि इसका मतलब सिर्फ घोटाला है।  

पूरा देश जानता है कि पीएम मोदी व्यक्तिगत रूप से पेरिस गए थे। उन्होंने इस सौदे को बदल दिया है। आपको बता दें कि रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने सोमवार को संसद में बताया था कि फ्रांस के साथ राफेल लड़ाकू विमान के जो सौदे हुए हैं वह दो देशों की सरकारों के बीच का समझौता है। इसलिए इसे गुप्त रखा जाएगा। इसके बाद सदन में सपा नेता नरेश अग्रवाल ने पूछा था कि सरकार इस सौदे का विवरण क्यों नहीं देना चाहती है। 
सरकार ने खरीद के सौदे से ज्यादा कीमत अदा की
