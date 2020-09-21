मुंबईः ईस्टर्न एक्सप्रेस पर कार में घुसा 8 फीट का अजगर, बाहर निकालने में सपेरों के छूटे पसीने

बढ़ते ट्रैफिक जाम को देखते हुए वहां मौजूद लोगों ने वन विभाग से सपेरों को कॉल किया गया। जानकारी मिलने के कुछ देर बाद ही वन विभाग की टीम सपेरों के साथ वहां पहुंची, फिर कार में फंसे अजगर को बाहर निकलने के लिए प्रयास शुरू हुआ। काफी मशक्कत करने के बाद अजगर को कार के पहिए से सुरक्षित निकाल लिया गया और इसके बाद वन विभाग की टीम उसे पकड़कर अपने साथ ले गई।
Maharashtra: An 8-ft-long python was rescued from under a car by snake catchers, on Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai today. Traffic halted on the stretch for sometime. The snake was handed over to the forest department which later released it in a forest in Thane district. pic.twitter.com/aRgBif62df— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020
