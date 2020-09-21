शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Python at eastern express way mumbai, Eight feet long python was rescued from under a car by snake catchers, on Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai

मुंबईः ईस्टर्न एक्सप्रेस पर कार में घुसा 8 फीट का अजगर, बाहर निकालने में सपेरों के छूटे पसीने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 21 Sep 2020 11:57 PM IST
विज्ञापन
अजगर
अजगर - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई ईस्टर्न एक्सप्रेस हाईवे पर सोमवार को एक अजगर के काऱण लगभग आधे घंटे तक ट्रैफिक जाम रहा। दरअसल आठ फुट लंबा यह अजगर सड़क पर आ रही एक कार के पहिये में घुस गया। कार चालाक को इसका जैसे ही पता चला वह बीच सड़क कार खड़ी कर उससे बाहर निकल गया और इस वजह से कुछ देर के लिए ट्रैफिक जाम हो गया।  बढ़ते ट्रैफिक जाम को देखते हुए  वहां  मौजूद लोगों ने वन विभाग से सपेरों को कॉल किया गया। जानकारी मिलने के कुछ देर बाद ही वन विभाग की टीम सपेरों के साथ वहां पहुंची, फिर कार में फंसे अजगर को बाहर निकलने के लिए प्रयास शुरू हुआ। काफी मशक्कत करने के बाद अजगर को कार  के पहिए से सुरक्षित निकाल लिया गया और इसके बाद वन विभाग की टीम उसे पकड़कर अपने साथ ले गई।
विज्ञापन
IITJEE/NEET की परीक्षा से जुड़े सवालों के लिए सम्पर्क करें और एक्सपर्ट्स से पाएं जवाब
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
python python snake mumbai expressway अजगर

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद VS आरसीबी
Cricket News

IPL 2020: SRH की करारी हार, विराट कोहली एक टीम को 50+ मैच जिताने वाले चौथे कप्तान बने

22 सितंबर 2020

-
Cricket News

IPL 2020: कौन हैं देवदत्त पडीक्कल, जिन्होंने डेब्यू मैच में ठोकी तूफानी फिफ्टी

21 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
श्रद्धा कपूर
Bollywood

चैट से हुआ खुलासा, जया से CBD ऑयल मांग रही थीं श्रद्धा, SLB से मिलने की हो रही थी बातचीत

21 सितंबर 2020

आज के समय में थायरॅाइड की समस्या काफी आम होने लगी है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

Thyroid Disease: जानिए थायरॅाइड के लक्षण, उपचार और कारण

21 सितंबर 2020

कोणार्क शरन।
Azamgarh

आजमगढ़ एयरक्राफ्ट क्रैश: हरियाणा के थे ट्रेनी पायलट कोणार्क शरन, 21 साल की उम्र में 135 घंटे की उड़ान का था अनुभव

21 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today, 22 September 2020: इन चार राशि वालों का है मंगल भारी, रहना होगा सावधान

21 सितंबर 2020

पायल घोष, अनुराग कश्यप, ऋचा चड्ढा
Bollywood

अनुराग पर आरोप लगाने वालीं पायल आईं मुश्किलों में, ऋचा ने लिया कार्रवाई करने का फैसला

21 सितंबर 2020

भूमिगत बंकर
Jammu

जम्मू: नदियों के बीच अंडरग्राउंड बंकर देख सेना भी हैरान, कई दिनों तक इनमें छिपकर बैठे रहते हैं आतंकी

21 सितंबर 2020

Top 10 Mileage scooters in India
Auto News

कोरोना काल में पैसों की बचत ही है समझदारी, ये टॉप 10 स्कूटर देते हैं 62 किलोमीटर तक का माइलेज

21 सितंबर 2020

सारा अली खान और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

रिया का खुलासा, सारा की संगत में सुशांत लेने लगे थे ड्रग्स के हैवी डोज

21 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited