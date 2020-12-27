अलकायदा से संबंधित एनजीओ से मिल रहा असम के बाल गृहों को पैसा: प्रियंक कानूनगो

Probe of children's home in Assam revealed they were funded by Turkish NGO IHH International & personal details of children were shared with them. IHH functionaries have been questioned by Turkish agencies for their alleged links with Al-Qaeda: Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson NCPCR pic.twitter.com/T8ZPCMTk0S— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020
We found discrepancies in children's record, they weren't given entitlements & given corporal punishment.We've submitted report to state govt & recommended registration of FIR against unregistered homes. We've urged govt to involve specialised agencies for probe:Chairperson NCPCR https://t.co/zu6BHY4zvY— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020
