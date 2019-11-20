महाराष्ट्र: कांग्रेस-एनसीपी की बैठक खत्म, चव्हाण बोले- जल्द बनेगी स्थिर सरकार

Prithviraj Chavan, Congress on Maharashtra govt formation: Congress-NCP has had long and positive discussions today. Discussions will continue; I am sure we will be able to give a stable govt to Maharashtra very soon. pic.twitter.com/148KbFDhs0

Nawab Malik: Congress-NCP together decided that we must give an alternate govt in Maharashtra. It is not possible without NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena coming together. We are trying our best to resolve all issues. We will provide alternate govt as soon as possible. https://t.co/51osLVVtDA pic.twitter.com/TXG0npr5nM