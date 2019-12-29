शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar today visited his ancestral village in Malvan, Sindhudurg

आयरलैंड के पीएम वरड़कर महाराष्ट्र में अपने पैतृक गांव पहुंचे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 29 Dec 2019 10:55 PM IST
आयरलैंड के प्रधानमंत्री लियो वरड़कर
आयरलैंड के प्रधानमंत्री लियो वरड़कर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
आयरलैंड के प्रधानमंत्री लियो वरड़कर रविवार को भारत में अपने पैतृक गांव पहुंचे। महाराष्ट्र के कोंकण स्थित सिंधुदुर्ग जिले के वरड़ गांव से उनके पिता अशोक का ताल्लुक था। यह मुंबई से 500 किमी दक्षिण में है। वे चिकित्सक बने और मुंबई में रहे।
वे 60 के दशक में यूनाटेड किंगडम चले गए थे और एक कैथलिक नर्स से विवाह किया। उनकी तीसरी संतान के रूप में लियो का जन्म हुआ। लियो जून 2017 में आयरलैंड के पीएम बने और अपने गांव में प्रधानमंत्री के तौर पर वे पहली बार आए हैं। यहां उनके गांव के लोगों ने उनका स्वागत किया। उन्हाेंने गांव के देवी मंदिर पर पूजा की। यह पूरी तरह निजी यात्रा थी। 

 

 
prime minister of ireland leo varadkar maharashtra
