Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks world leaders for 74th Independence Day wishes

विश्व के इन नेताओं ने 74वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर पीएम मोदी को दी शुभकामनाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 15 Aug 2020 06:19 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : PIB

ख़बर सुनें
भारत के 74 वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर विश्व के कई नेताओं ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को शुभकामनाएं दी। इस अवसर पर इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने कहा कि भारत के लोगों के पास गर्व करने के लिए बहुत कुछ है। मोदी ने कई देशों के नेताओं की शुभकामनाओं का ट्विटर पर जवाब दिया। 
उन्होंने नेतन्याहू से कहा, 'स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर शुभकामनाओं के लिए आपका, मेरे प्रिय मित्र नेतन्याहू और इजराइल के लोगों का धन्यवाद। भारत के प्रति इजराइली प्रधानमंत्री का लगाव स्पष्ट रूप से दिखता है। इस्राइल के साथ अपने बढ़ते मजबूत संबंधों पर भारत को गर्व है।'
 
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रधानमंत्री ने अपनी शुभकामना में कहा कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत के बीच गहरी दोस्ती एवं साझेदारी भरोसा, सम्मान तथा साझा मूल्यों पर आधारित है। इस पर मोदी ने कहा, 'धन्यवाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया। प्रधानमंत्री स्कॉट मॉरिसन, आपको धन्यवाद। स्वतंत्रता दिवस शुभकामनाओं को लेकर आभार। भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया मित्रता के बारे में मेरे मित्र, प्रधानमंत्री मॉरिसन ने जो कुछ कहा, उससे पूरी तरह से सहमत हूं। आने वाले वर्षों में यह बढ़ता रहे और वैश्विक शांति एवं प्रगति में योगदान दे।'
 

नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली, मालदीव के राष्ट्रपति इब्राहिम मोहम्मद सोलिह, श्रीलंका के प्रधानमंत्री महिंदा राजपक्षे और उनके भाई एवं देश के राष्ट्रपति गोटाबाया राजपक्षे तथा भूटान के प्रधानमंत्री लोटे शेरिंग ने भी भारत के 74 वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर अपनी शुभकामनाएं दीं।
 

प्रधानमंत्री ने इन सभी नेताओं को धन्यवाद दिया। ओली ने मोदी से टेलीफोन पर बातचीत भी की। श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति के शुभकामना संदेश के जवाब में मोदी ने कहा कि भारत के लोग अपने श्रीलंका के बहनों एवं भाइयों से मिले स्वतंत्रता दिवस शुभकामनाओं को संजो कर रखते हैं तथा कामना करते हैं कि दोनों देश अपने नागरिकों के कल्याण के लिये साथ मिल कर काम करना जारी रखेंगे।
 
 
 
independence day 2020 74th independence day prime minister narendra modi israeli pm benjamin netanyahu australian prime minister scott morrison k p sharma oli

