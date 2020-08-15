विश्व के इन नेताओं ने 74वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर पीएम मोदी को दी शुभकामनाएं

Thank you, my dear friend @netanyahu and the wonderful people of Israel for the Independence Day wishes. @IsraeliPM’s special affection towards India is clearly visible. India is proud of its increasingly robust ties with Israel. https://t.co/dsufH1O2Fs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020
Thank you Australia.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020
Thank you PM @ScottMorrisonMP.
Grateful for the Independence Day wishes.
Fully agree with what my friend, PM Morrison says about India-Australia friendship. May it keep growing in the years to come and, contribute to world peace and progress. https://t.co/HMkihp9HHF
Thank you President @ibusolih for the kind words and the wishes on our Independence Day. The friendship between India and Maldives will continue to contribute to the development of the Indian Ocean region and a healthy planet. https://t.co/kG6T1dlweC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020
Thank you PM @kpsharmaoli Ji for the Independence Day wishes. https://t.co/BGnQYPDTus— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020
Thank you @PresRajapaksa for your good wishes! We remain committed to the special bonds of friendship we share with Sri Lanka. https://t.co/XbrsTjUs5T— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020
Thank you, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan for your good wishes and your prayers! We also thank Their Majesties and the Bhutanese people for the unique and time tested friendship between India and Bhutan. https://t.co/t7VCwxEc37— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020
