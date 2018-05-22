शहर चुनें

कीमतें रिकॉर्ड ऊंचाई पर, दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 76.57 रुपये प्रति लीटर, डीजल 67.82 रुपये

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 22 May 2018 02:07 AM IST
पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतें रोज एक नया रिकॉर्ड बना रही हैं। दिल्ली में सोमवार को पेट्रोल के दाम में 33 पैसे जबकि डीजल की कीमत में 25 पैसे प्रति लीटर की बढ़ोतरी हुई। यहां पेट्रोल 76.57 रुपये और डीजल 67.82 रुपये प्रति लीटर पहुंच गया है। कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव खत्म होने के बाद लगातार आठवें दिन भी इन दोनों की कीमतों में वृद्धि हुई है। 
यूपीए-2 में 14 सितंबर, 2013 को पेट्रोल की कीमत 76.06 रुपये प्रति लीटर दर्ज की गई थी। हालांकि यह रिकॉर्ड रविवार को ही टूट गया जब इसके दाम 76.24 रुपये पहुंच गए। डीजल पहले से ही अपने अब तक के सबसे उच्च स्तर पर है। 

