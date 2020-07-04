शहर चुनें
President Kovind inaugurates celebrations organised by IBC on occasion of Asadha Poornima

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने आषाढ़ पूर्णिमा को मौके पर आयोजित समारोह का किया उद्घाटन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 04 Jul 2020 10:12 AM IST
राषट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
राषट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने दिल्ली से शनिवार को आषाढ़ पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय बौद्ध परिसंघ (आईबीसी) द्वारा आयोजित समारोह का उद्घाटन किया। वहीं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी आषाढ़ पूर्णिमा/गुरु पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर भगवान बुद्ध के उपदेशों और उनके द्वारा दिखाए गए अष्टमार्ग को लेकर संबोधित किया।
president of india ramnath kovind inauguration international buddhist confederation

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

