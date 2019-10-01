राष्ट्रपति कोविंद का जन्मदिन आज, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और शाह ने दी शुभकामनाएं

Greetings to Rashtrapati Ji on his birthday.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2019
India has gained significantly from his insights and understanding of policy matters. One can always see his passion towards empowering the poor and downtrodden.
May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn
राष्ट्रपति श्री राम नाथ कोविंद जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएँ।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 1, 2019
130करोड़ भारतीयों के कल्याण के प्रति आपका समर्पण अनुकरणीय है। हर वर्ग के जीवन में सकारात्मक बदलाव लाने के आपके प्रयास सभी को प्रेरित करते हैं। ईश्वर से आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ।@rashtrapatibhvn
