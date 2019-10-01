शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   President Kovind birthday today, Prime Minister Modi and Shah greeted

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद का जन्मदिन आज, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और शाह ने दी शुभकामनाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 11:04 AM IST
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद को उनके जन्मदिन पर बधाई दी और उनके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य तथा दीर्घायु होने की कामना की।
मोदी ने ट्वीट किया कि भारत को उनकी अंतरदृष्टि और नीतिगत मामलों के बारे में समझ से काफी लाभ हुआ है। गरीबों और पिछड़ों को सशक्त बनाने के प्रति उनके जुनून को देखा जा सकता है। 


प्रधानमंत्री ने राष्ट्रपति को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं देते हुए कहा कि वह उनके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और दीर्घायु होने की कामना करते हैं।

भाजपा अध्यक्ष एवं गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने भी राष्ट्रपति को उनके जन्मदिन पर बधाई दी। शाह ने ट्वीट किया कि राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं।


शाह ने कहा कि 130 करोड़ भारतीयों के कल्याण के प्रति उनका समर्पण अनुकरणीय है। हर वर्ग के जीवन में सकारात्मक बदलाव लाने के आपके प्रयास सभी को प्रेरित करते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि ईश्वर से आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और दीर्घायु होने की कामना करता हूं।  राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद का जन्म एक अक्टूबर 1945 को उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में हुआ था।
