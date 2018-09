Indian legal system is marked by long delays. There is a backlog of 3.3 crore cases in various courts. Of these, 2.84 crore cases are in subordinate courts, 43 lakh in the High Courts & about 58,000 in the Supreme Court: President Ram Nath Kovind at National Conference. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/udTxzjI3JX

Time has come that young lawyers without much tenure or practice are competently addressing the court. As far as law is concerned, if young lawyers aren't allowed once they are technologically sound,the old should leave room for them: CJI Dipak Misra at National Conference.#Delhi