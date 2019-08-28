सैन्य पुलिस कॉर्प्स में महिला जवानों के पहले बैच के प्रशिक्षण के लिए तैयारियां जारी: सेना

Indian Army: Many models including that of Karnataka Women Police have been studied and good practices have been adopted. (2/2) https://t.co/La9XW9mkGI— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 समाप्त करने के खिलाफ और इससे संबंधित दाखिल तमाम याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट बुधवार को सुनवाई कर रहा है।
28 अगस्त 2019