लंदन भागने की फिराक में थे अंसल ग्रुप के मालिक, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार

Immigration today detained Pranav Ansal, Vice Chairman of real estate firm Ansal API at Delhi airport while he was on his way to London. He is facing allegations of fraud and diversion of money. Earlier, Look Out Notice (LOC) was issued against him.— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019
रविवार को शारदीय नवरात्र का पहला दिन है। देशभर में नवरात्र की रौनक देखने को मिल रही है। मंदिरों को खूब सजाया गया है। मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की लंबी कतारें देखी जा सकती हैं।
29 सितंबर 2019