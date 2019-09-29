शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Pranav Ansal vice chairman of Ansal API arrested at Delhi airport, accused of fraud

लंदन भागने की फिराक में थे अंसल ग्रुप के मालिक, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 29 Sep 2019 12:45 PM IST
pranav ansal
pranav ansal - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
आव्रजन विभाग ने  दिल्ली हवाईअड्डे पर रियल एस्टेट फर्म 'अंसल एपीआई' के वाइस चेयरमैन प्रणव अंसल को गिरफ्तार किया है। प्रणव अंसल लंदन के लिए रवाना हो रहे थे। अंसल पर धोखाधड़ी और पैसे के लेन-देन का आरोप हैं। इससे पहले उनके खिलाफ लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया गया था।  
विज्ञापन

 
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

FCI Recruitment 2019 vacancy for 330 Manager posts know how to apply sarkari naukri
Government Jobs

FCI में सैकड़ों पद खाली, लें अच्छी सैलरी के साथ अन्य सुविधाएं

28 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने नौ लोगों की तस्वीर शेयर कर वीडियो में फैंस से पूछा-बताओ मेरा पति कौन?

28 सितंबर 2019

राखी सावंत
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
rakhi sawant
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने नौ लोगों की तस्वीर शेयर कर वीडियो में फैंस से पूछा-बताओ मेरा पति कौन?

28 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्रि
India News

नवरात्रि में घर पर ऐसे करें मां दुर्गा की पूजा और कलश स्थापना

28 सितंबर 2019

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
बिहार बाढ़
Bihar

मूसलाधार बारिश से हिला बिहार, पटना, नवादा समेत सूबे के कई जिले पानी में डूबे

28 सितंबर 2019

Yoga and Health

नवरात्रि का व्रत रखने वाले हैं तो भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, पड़ सकती हैं भारी

28 सितंबर 2019

water
Yoga and Health

नवरात्रि का व्रत रखने वाले हैं तो भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, पड़ सकती हैं भारी

28 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: गांदरबल जिले में सेना और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक आतंकी ढेर

28 सितंबर 2019

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
Astrology Services

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
विज्ञापन
pranav ansal london
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

The Family Man
Bollywood

मनोज बाजपेयी की वेब सीरीज को संघ ने बताया 'जिहाद का नया रूप', गुजरात दंगों को लेकर कही ये बात

29 सितंबर 2019

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका की ऐसी तस्वीरें देखते ही यूजर्स बोले नशेड़ी, एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड की पार्टी में हुई थीं शामिल

29 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
sashadhar mukherjee
Bollywood

इस निर्माता की वजह से साधना को मिली थी इतनी शोहरत, हॉलीवुड से कॉपी किया था स्टाइल

29 सितंबर 2019

isha sharvani
Bollywood

कभी इस एक्ट्रेस से शादी करना चाहते थे जहीर खान, इस वजह से अधूरी रह गई लव स्टोरी

29 सितंबर 2019

बाढ़
India News

देशभर में लौटते मानसून का कहर, बिहार में 13 ट्रेनें रद्द, यूपी में 80 लोगों की मौत

29 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

डॉ. कफील क्लीन चिट मामले में नया मोड़, सीएम के सलाहकार बोले-रिपोर्ट का गलत निष्कर्ष निकाला गया

29 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

हिंदू युवती से शादी करने वाले मुस्लिम व्यक्ति ने कहा, दोबारा इस्लाम अपनाने का इरादा नहीं

29 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

हृदयाघात की दहलीज पर देश का हर चौथा युवा, प्रतिदिन हो रही 800 से ज्यादा युवाओं की मौत

29 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइकः हर कमांडो के कंधों पर था 25 किलो गोला-बारूद, ऐसे हुए थे दुश्मन नेस्तनाबूत

29 सितंबर 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

कब जान चली जाए पता नहीं, एलओसी के आखिरी गांव जबड़ा-बटाड में पाक गोलाबारी से खौफ

29 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नवरात्रि
India News

सज गया माता का दरबार, मंदिरों में लगी भक्तों की कतार

रविवार को शारदीय नवरात्र का पहला दिन है। देशभर में नवरात्र की रौनक देखने को मिल रही है। मंदिरों को खूब सजाया गया है। मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की लंबी कतारें देखी जा सकती हैं।

29 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी का दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर भव्य स्वगत हुआ
India News

सात दिन के अमेरीकी दौरे से वापस लौटे पीएम मोदी, जानें कितनी सफल रही उनकी यात्रा 

29 सितंबर 2019

PM Modi
India News

मन की बात में बोले पीएम, इस दीवाली बेटियों के सम्मान में चलाएं #BharatKiLaxmi अभियान

29 सितंबर 2019

योग करते रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

विक्रमादित्य पर योग, रक्षामंत्री बोले- दोबारा 26/11 जैसा हमला नहीं होने देंगे

29 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, गृहमंत्री व भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
India News

भाजपा केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक में पीएम मोदी, शाह और नड्डा करेंगे उम्मीदवारी पर चर्चा

29 सितंबर 2019

Sindhushree Khullar
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामला: नीति आयोग की पहली सीईओ रहीं सिंधुश्री खुल्लर पर चलेगा केस

29 सितंबर 2019

बाढ़
India News

देशभर में लौटते मानसून का कहर, बिहार में 13 ट्रेनें रद्द, यूपी में 80 लोगों की मौत

29 सितंबर 2019

Top news of 29 September
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

29 सितंबर 2019

राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग
India News

दफ्तर में यौन उत्पीड़न की परिभाषा में विस्तार की जरूरत- राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग

29 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

त्रिपुरा हाईकोर्ट ने दिया आदेश, राज्य के मंदिरों में जानवरों की बलि पर लगे रोक

29 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

सज गया माता का दरबार, मंदिरों में लगी भक्तों की कतार

रविवार को शारदीय नवरात्र का पहला दिन है। देशभर में नवरात्र की रौनक देखने को मिल रही है। मंदिरों को खूब सजाया गया है। मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की लंबी कतारें देखी जा सकती हैं।

29 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:07

अपने पहले ब्रेकअप सॉन्ग को लॉन्च करने के साथ अरमान ने साझा की एक खास खबर, जल्द शुरू होगा ब्रेकअप टूर

29 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीर 1:40

अब कॉमनवेल्थ संसदीय सम्मेलन में पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब, सांसद रूपा गांगुली ने लताड़ा

29 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 4:14

अमेरिका से भारत लौटे पीएम मोदी, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ भव्य स्वागत

28 सितंबर 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:37

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सेना और आतंकियों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़, चार आतंकी ढेर

28 सितंबर 2019

Related

रूपा गांगुली
India News

कॉमनवेल्थ कॉन्फ्रेंस में भी पाक को करारा जवाब, भारत ने कहा- वहां सैन्य शासन ही परंपरा

29 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

हिंदू युवती से शादी करने वाले मुस्लिम व्यक्ति ने कहा, दोबारा इस्लाम अपनाने का इरादा नहीं

29 सितंबर 2019

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आर्मी एयर डिफेंस कोर के 25 साल पूरे, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने दिया प्रेसिडेंट कलर्स सम्मान

29 सितंबर 2019

sambit patra
India News

अजीत पवार के इस्तीफे से एनसीपी में लागू ‘अनुच्छेद-370’ का हुआ खात्मा : पात्रा

29 सितंबर 2019

Teacher accused of sexual harassment with girl students in West Bengal
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: शिक्षक पर छात्राओं के यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप, स्कूल में जबरदस्त तोड़फोड़

29 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश समेत चार राज्यों को सर्वाधिक प्रदूषित इलाकों की निगरानी का निर्देश

29 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited