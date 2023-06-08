Murder Case: सरस्वती की खौफनाक हत्या पर पुलिस का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा; पड़ोसी बोले- हत्यारे से भी आ रही थी बदबू

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
राजधानी दिल्ली में हाल ही में हुए श्रद्धा वालकर हत्याकांड को लोग अभी भूले भी नहीं थे कि आर्थिक राजधानी कही जाने वाली मुंबई में भी ऐसा ही एक मामला सामने आया है। यहां के ठाणे मीरा इलाके में एक 32 वर्षीय महिला की उसके 56 वर्षीय लिव-इन पार्टनर ने बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी। इस मामले में पुलिस ने बड़ा खुलासा किया गया है। डीसीपी जयंत बाजबले ने बताया है कि आरोपी को गिरप्तार कर लिया गया है।
#WATCH | 32-year-old woman killed by her 56-year-old live-in partner in Thane, Maharashtra | DCP Jayant Bajbale says, "...Local Police had received information on the complaints of foul smell emanating from the flat. When the Police officers and staff checked it, the information… pic.twitter.com/8qp0po9b4a
