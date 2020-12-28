स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने लॉन्च की देश की पहली न्यूमोकोकल कांजुगेट वैक्सीन 'न्यूमोसिल'

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today inaugurated India’s first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The vaccine “Pneumosil” has been developed by the Serum Institute of India: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/wgeQskjWuA— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020
