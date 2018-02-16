अपना शहर चुनें

PNB फ्रॉड: विदेश मंत्रालय ने नीरव मोदी को भेजा नोटिस, पासपोर्ट रद्द करने की दी चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 02:36 PM IST
Nirav Modi
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (पीएनबी) घोटाले के आरोपी डायमंड कारोबारी नीरव मोदी के खिलाफ विदेश मंत्रालय के बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। मंत्रालय ने नीरव व अन्य आरोपी मेहुल चौकसी का पासपोर्ट रद्द करने की चेतावनी दी है।

विदेश मंत्रालय ने नीरव मोदी और मेहुल चौकसी से एक हफ्ते में जवाब मांगा है कि उनके पासपोर्ट को रद्द क्यों न किया जाए? मंत्रालय ने कहा कि अगर वे जवाब नहीं देते हैं तो उनका पासपोर्ट रद्द कर दिया जाएगा। इससे पहले इंटरपोल नीरव मोदी के खिलाफ नोटिस जारी कर चुका है। 

नीरव मोदी पर करीब 114 अरब रुपये के घोटाले का आरोप लगा है और बताया जा रहा है कि 17 बैंकों में लगभग 3 हजार करोड़ रुपये का और भी घपला किया गया है।जांच एजेंसियों को आशंका है कि इन रुपयों का इस्तेमाल मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के लिए किया गया होगा। 
 
punjab national bank pnb fraud nirav modi mehul chauksi

