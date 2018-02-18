अपना शहर चुनें

PNB फ्रॉड केस: पूर्व अधिकारी गोकुलनाथ शेट्टी ने पूछताछ में किया खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 09:46 AM IST
PNB Fraud Case: Ex bank Employee Gokulnath Shetty revels information regarding Scam
गोकुलनाथ शेट्टी को सीबीआई कोर्ट ले जाते हुए - फोटो : ANI
पीएनबी घोटाले में शनिवार को पहली गिरफ्तारी हुई। सीबीआई ने बैंक के पूर्व डिप्टी मैनेजर गोकुलनाथ शेट्टी समेत 3 बैंक कर्मचारियों को हिरासत में लिया। शेट्टी के अलावा बैंक कर्मचारी मनोज खरात और पीएनबी घोटाले के मुख्य आरोपी नीरव मोदी ग्रुप के हेमंत भट्ट को सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत में पेश किया गया। जहां इन तीनों को तीन मार्च तक  के लिए सीबीआई कस्टडी में भेज दिया गया है। 
पूछताछ में बैंक के पूर्व अधिकारी गोकुलनाथ शेट्टी ने स्वीकार किया है कि उन्हें LoU जारी करने और राशि के बदले रिश्वत दी जाती थी। शेट्टी ने बताया कि एलओयू के अमाउंट के आधार पर प्रतिशत फिक्स था। गोकुलनाथ शेट्टी के कबूल करने के बाद, जांच एजेंसियों को आगे की पड़ताल में काफी मदद मिलेगी। आपको बता दें कि सीबीआई तीनों आरोपियों को उसी ब्रांच में लेकर गई जहां यह घोटाला हुआ था। 
 

शेयर बाजार में आईपीओ लाने वाले थे नीरव और मेहुल चौकसी 

नीरव मोदी और उनके मामा मेहुल चौकसी आईपीओ लाने की फिराक में थे लेकिन, इससे पहले उनके घोटाले का भंडाफोड़ हो गया। 

मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक नीरव मोदी ने पिछले साल आईपीओ के लिए बैंकर्स की नियुक्ति की थी और गीतांजलि जेम्स के नक्षत्र वर्ल्ड को आईपीयू के लिए पिछले साल नवंबर में बाजार नियामक आयोग सेबी से हरी झंडी भी मिल गई थी। अगर आईपीओ लाने के बाद यह घोटाला उजागर होता तो निवेशकों को भारी नुकसान उठाना पड़ता।

