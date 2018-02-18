PNB फ्रॉड केस: पूर्व अधिकारी गोकुलनाथ शेट्टी ने पूछताछ में किया खुलासा

Arrested bank officials disclosed that for every Letter of Undertaking, a percentage of amount was fixed depending on what amount was to be sanctioned. Commission in exchange of issuing the LoU was distributed b/w all employees of PNB involved in it: CBI Sources #PNBFraudCase— ANI (@ANI) 18 February 2018
अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी की पत्नी ने नीरव मोदी से डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए की ज्वैलरी खरीदे थी।
18 फरवरी 2018