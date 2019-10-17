मनमोहन सिंह से आज मिलेगा पीएमसी बैंक के खाताधारकों का समूह

Maharashtra: A delegation of 15 depositors of Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank will meet former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in Mumbai, today, to discuss their grievances & request his intervention in the matter. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/BfgqRGTXNS— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज महाराष्ट्र के बीड में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कांग्रेस और एनसीपी पर जमकर निशाना साधा।
17 अक्टूबर 2019