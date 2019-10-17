शहर चुनें

PMC Bank depositors delegation will meet Manmohan Singh in Mumbai today

मनमोहन सिंह से आज मिलेगा पीएमसी बैंक के खाताधारकों का समूह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 12:06 PM IST
मनमोहन सिंह
मनमोहन सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब और महाराष्ट्र सहकारी (PMC) बैंक के 15 जमाकर्ताओं का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल आज मुंबई में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ मनमोहन सिंह से मिलेगा। प्रतिनिधिमंडल बैक की शिकायतों पर चर्चा करेगा और मामले में उनके हस्तक्षेप का अनुरोध करेगा।
 पंजाब एंड महाराष्ट्र को-ऑपरेटिव (PMC) बैंक मामले में  मुंबई की एस्प्लेनेड कोर्ट ने पूर्व प्रबंध निदेशक जॉय थॉमस को 14 दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। कोर्ट ने इसके अलावा पीएमसी बैंक के पूर्व निदेशक एस सुरजीत सिंह अरोड़ा को भी 22 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया है।
manmohan singh pmc bank pmc bank crisis
