PMC Bank case Former Managing Director Joy Thomas sent to judicial custody for 14 days

पीएमसी बैंक केस: कोर्ट ने पूर्व प्रबंध निदेशक जॉय थॉमस को 14 दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 11:08 AM IST
पीएमसी बैंक
पीएमसी बैंक - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब एंड महाराष्ट्र को-ऑपरेटिव (PMC) बैंक मामले में  मुंबई की एस्प्लेनेड कोर्ट ने पूर्व प्रबंध निदेशक जॉय थॉमस को 14 दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। कोर्ट ने इसके अलावा पीएमसी बैंक के पूर्व निदेशक एस सुरजीत सिंह अरोड़ा को भी 22 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया है।
pmc bank case joy thomas
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: उद्धव ठाकरे पर टिप्पणी करने वाले पूर्व शिवसेना विधायक के घर पर हमला

महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद जिले में शिवसेना के पूर्व विधायक हर्षवर्धन जाधव के घर पर हमले का मामला सामने आया है। कथित तौर पर हमले के पीछे की वजह जाधव की शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे को लेकर एक चुनावी रैली में की गई टिप्पणी को बताया जा रहा है।

17 अक्टूबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अब फैसले का इंतजार: अयोध्या पर मध्यस्थता पैनल ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को सौंपी रिपोर्ट, आज चर्चा कर सकती है संविधान पीठ

17 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या केस
India News

अयोध्या मामले में सुनवाई की गुरुवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में समीक्षा, मध्यस्थता पैनल ने सौंपी रिपोर्ट

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Mumbai Police
India News

मुंबई: 11 साल में कुएं से चुराया 73 करोड़ का पानी, छह लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

17 अक्टूबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या केस: क्या है मोल्डिंग ऑफ रिलीफ, सीजेआई ने रद्द किया विदेश दौरा

17 अक्टूबर 2019

धनुष तोप
India News

बोफोर्स से भी घातक 'स्वदेशी' तोप सेना में शामिल, गाइडेड गोला-बारूद बढ़ाएंगे मारक क्षमता

17 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनावः प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की सतारा और पुणे में चुनावी रैली आज

17 अक्टूबर 2019

big and important news stories of 17th October, updates on amar uajla
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

17 अक्टूबर 2019

PM Modi in Maharashtra
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव : कांग्रेस-एनसीपी के दिग्गजों के गढ़ ध्वस्त करना चाहती है भाजपा

17 अक्टूबर 2019

ED officials reach Tihar Jail to interrogate P Chidambaram after court allowed officials to do so
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामला: चिदंबरम के खिलाफ प्रोडक्शन वारंट जारी, आज होगी पेशी

17 अक्टूबर 2019

