पीएमसी बैंक केस: कोर्ट ने पूर्व प्रबंध निदेशक जॉय थॉमस को 14 दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank case: Former PMC Bank Director S Surjit Singh Arora sent to police custody till 22nd October by Mumbai's Esplanade court. https://t.co/zmiqPZfCID— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद जिले में शिवसेना के पूर्व विधायक हर्षवर्धन जाधव के घर पर हमले का मामला सामने आया है। कथित तौर पर हमले के पीछे की वजह जाधव की शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे को लेकर एक चुनावी रैली में की गई टिप्पणी को बताया जा रहा है।
17 अक्टूबर 2019