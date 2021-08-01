बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat on August 3

गुजरात: मंगलवार को गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना के लाभार्थियों से संवाद करेंगे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Sun, 01 Aug 2021 10:39 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी तीन अगस्त को गुजरात में प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना के लाभार्थियों के साथ संवाद करेंगे। जानकारी के अनुसार यह संवाद वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से होगा। 
